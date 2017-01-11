Ice causing problems on Harford roads Wednesday morning

Harford County roads were in bad shape Wednesday morning with some ice overnight and numerous accidents have been reported.

"Use extreme caution this morning when driving," urged the Harford County Md Fire & EMS PIO Media Page. "Roads are extremely icy and there have been several motor vehicle incidents this a.m."

Three accidents were reported around 8:30 a.m., according to Harford Fire Blog on Facebook, on Route 1 between Route 24 and Harford Road at the bottom of Lake Fanny Hill, at Route 1 and Reckord Road in Fallston and at Fallston Road and Glen Oak Drive in Jarrettsville. The latter two were reported with injuries, according to the Facebook post.

Rich Gardiner, spokesman for the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Association, said the roads were pretty icy Wednesday morning and first responders were dealing with several accidents.

Maryland State Police troopers from the Bel Air Barrack handled about 10 accidents Wednesday morning, and "everything was weather related," said Sgt. Novack.

"More accidents than usual is an understatement," he said.

The worst was during the morning rush hour, around 7:30 a.m., and roads were the worst in northern Harford, from Bel Air up to the Pennsylvania state line, Novack said.

By 9:30 a.m., things had appeared to settle down.

Most of the accidents involved property damage, but a few injuries were reported.

Gardiner also said crews responded to calls for falls on ice.

He had problems on his way home from work.

A firefighter in Washington, D.C., Gardiner said he didn't encounter any problems until he got to Bel Air around 7 a.m. As he turned onto Marketplace Drive from Route 24, he "slid around the corner," he said.

"I was good to go until I got to Harford County, then it was a slip and slide ride all the way home," he said.

He was outside at the bus stop at 9 a.m. waiting for the elementary school bus to pick up students. The bus was about 20 minutes later than usual, he said.

Schools started on time Wednesday.