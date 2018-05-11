Large chunk of ice falls on roof of Abingdon home Friday afternoon

An Abingdon man thinks the large chunk of ice that fell on his house Friday afternoon likely came from an airplane.

Yuvraj Kamboj was at work when he got a phone call from his parents, who live with Kamboj, around 3:25 p.m.

“When I got here, ice was everywhere,” Kamboj said.

“My parents were in the back room and heard a loud noise. They didn’t know what it was,” Kamboj said. “They checked the house and everything was fine. They didn’t realize it was outside.”

Their neighbor in the 900 block of Sidehill Drive in the Cedarday community came over and pointed out some damage to the edge of their roof.

Erika Butler / Baltimore Sun A large chunk of ice suspected to be from an airplane fell on an Abingdon home Friday afternoon, damaging the roof. A large chunk of ice suspected to be from an airplane fell on an Abingdon home Friday afternoon, damaging the roof. (Erika Butler / Baltimore Sun)

The ice was in pieces on the ground and on the small balcony over the front porch. But Kamboj, a physician with Bel Air Family Care, said it had to have been one large piece when it hit his house.

“It had to be because of the impact,” he said.

A neighbor suggested it could have fallen from a plane.

“I never would have thought of that, but everyone says that’s the only thing that would explain the damage, with that much force,” Kamboj said.

Erika Butler / Baltimore Sun Yuvraj Kamboj collected the pieces of ice that were scattered in his front yard, broken up from a larger chunk that fell on his Abingdon home Friday afternoon. Yuvraj Kamboj collected the pieces of ice that were scattered in his front yard, broken up from a larger chunk that fell on his Abingdon home Friday afternoon. (Erika Butler / Baltimore Sun)

The ice damaged the front gable and exterior light, according to a post on the Harford County Fire & EMS Association media page on Facebook.

“[Fire department] personnel advised the ice was clear in color and there was no inclement weather in the area,” according to the association’s post. “The FAA was contacted and they advised two aircraft had passed over that area 15 [minutes] prior to the incident. They will investigate the incident further however the source of the ice is currently unconfirmed.”

Kamboj said he couldn’t see any damage inside, but a contractor was coming over later Friday evening to make sure.

Kamboj collected the pieces and put them in a Ziploc bag.

Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company inspected the house to make sure it was stable, he said.