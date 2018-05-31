Registration is open for Harford's iCan Bike program

Registration is open for Harford County’s summer camp for people with disabilities ages 8 and older to learn and experience the thrill of bike riding.

The iCan Bike Camp, developed by the nonprofit iCan Shine, will be held July 9 through July 13 at the Harford County Parks & Rec Churchville facility’s Level Building at 3023 Level Road.

Volunteer spotters also are needed to assist instructors and serve each rider on a specially adapted bike; no experience is necessary.

To qualify, riders must have a differing ability; be able to walk without an assistive device; be able to step side-to-side; be willing and able to wear a bike helmet; and have a parent, caregiver or friend who will stay on the premises during each day of camp.

All riders will receive a T-shirt and a medal of completion at the closing ceremony on the last day of camp.

Riders must pre-register for the same 75-minute daytime slot on each of the five days and will be instructed by trained staff and assisted by two volunteers.

Time slots are available beginning at 8:30 a.m. through 2:15 p.m. The cost for camp is $50; space is limited and registration is available online through Harford County website www.harfordcountymd.gov.

The program uses a fleet of adapted bicycles. Over the course of the five-day camp, the adaptive bike is adjusted gradually to introduce more instability to challenge riders at their own pace. Every rider is instructed by trained staff and assisted by two volunteers daily. he gift of bike riding.

Registration is online at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2232/Harford-County-Bike-Camp

For more information, contact Rachel Harbin, Office of Disability Services, at 410-638-3373 or disability@harfordcountymd.gov.

