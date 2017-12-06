Harford Hazmat employee injured in I-95 crash Wednesday

Maryland State Police troopers from the JFK Highway Barrack are investigating a two vehicle crash Wendesday morning on Interstate 95 in Harford County that sent three people to the hospital, including the driver of a Harford County Hazmat vehicle.

The driver of a Volvo passenger vehicle and her occupant were injured in the crash. They are identified as Nancy Manke, 71, and Hugh Manke, 74, of Hamden, Conn. They were both transported to Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace by ambulance, according to a State Police news release. Nancy Hanke was driving the vehicle.

The driver and sole occupant of the Harford County Hazmat Ford Explorer was transported by ambulance to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. He was identified as John Simpson III, 59, of Jarrettsville.

At approximately 10:35 a.m., troopers, fire and other emergency personnel were investigating a single vehicle crash in the area of southbound I-95 at mile marker 80.6 near the Riverside Route 543 exit on the slow shoulder.

At that time, Simpson, driving a Harford County Hazmat Ford Explorer with his emergency lights and siren activated, was responding to the crash. He was traveling north on I-95 and attempting to turn left, according to the news release.

Upon turning left into the highway crossover at the 80.6 mile marker, Simpson’s vehicle was struck by the Volvo, which was traveling north, police said. Both vehicles came to final rest in the median area at the crossover, police said.

Troopers and emergency services were able to respond to the scene immediately as they were already present on the southbound side, police said.