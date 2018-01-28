Abingdon woman injured on I-95 in Cecil County

An Abingdon woman was injured after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Cecil County Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. near the Elkton exit, according to State Police from the JFK Barrack, which covers the interstate from the Maryland state line to the Baltimore Beltway.

Troopers said a woman, identified as Sarah Elizabeth Gotfredson, 32, of Abingdon, for unknown reasons exited her vehicle on the shoulder of the road and entered the highway. Multiple vehicles were able to avoid the victim before she was struck by a box truck, State Police said.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene. The woman was taken by ambulance to Christiana Hospital in Delaware with life-threatening injuries, State Police said.

All lanes of I-95 South were closed with traffic getting by on the right shoulder with delays stretching back to the Delaware line. Traffic was being diverted prior to the Delaware toll plaza. The lanes were reopened by 11:50 a.m.

No one else was injured as a result of the crash.