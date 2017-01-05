Virginia teen who led police on chase from I-95 arrested in Bel Air

An armed teenager from Virginia whose mother said was making threats to kill someone was arrested Wednesday in Bel Air after leading police on a case from I-95.

Troopers from the JFK Highway Barrack the apprehended the 19-year-old after a vehicle pursuit in Harford County. The teen, who is not being identified because he has not been charged with a criminal offense, is currently being held at Harford Memorial Hospital pending an emergency evaluation.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Maryland State Police received a lookout for a person driving a 1998 Toyota with Virginia registration, who suffered from several psychological disorders, according to a State Police news release. The person was described as being armed and dangerous and in possession of a knife and firearm.

At the same time, the duty officer at the Rockville Barrack received a call from the teen's mother, who said her son was in the Baltimore area and had said he was on his way to New York to kill someone. The mother said the boy also had made other irrational statements.

State Police said the duty officer at the Rockville Barrack contacted the duty officer at the JFK Highway Barrack, which patrols I-95 from the Baltimore City line to the Maryland-Delaware state lines. Troopers coordinated efforts between barracks and with the mother to find her son.

At about 8:10 a.m., troopers patrolling I-95 saw the vehicle traveling north on I-95 near the Joppa interchange at Route 152 in Harford County. Troopers turned on their emergency equipment and the vehicle pulled to the shoulder. As troopers began to approach the vehicle, however, the driver sped off. Troopers pursued the vehicle northbound on I-95 to the Route 24 Bel Air-Edgewood exit, where the driver exited onto Route 24 headed north, according to the news release.

Troopers continued to pursue the vehicle for about six miles into the town of Bel Air, where the vehicle ultimately became disabled. Once the vehicle came to a stop, troopers were able to apprehend the boy without further incident, police said.

A search of the vehicle revealed a knife, a Taser and a shotgun and ammunition, police said.

Because of the information received and statements made by the teen, he was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace for an emergency evaluation.

There was no specific threat or indication he harmed anyone, State Police said.