Harford setting aside $100,000 to help hurricane victims

Harford County is willing to spend up as much as $100,000 to help the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Legislation was introduced Tuesday to the Harford County Council to use $100,000 from the county’s fund balance to help with recovery efforts. It is sponsored by the County Executive Barry Glassman and all seven members of council.

A public hearing on the bill will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 10.

“The impact from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have been devastating. Many people have lost everything. Homes, businesses, whole communities will have to be rebuilt,” Cindy Mumby, a spokesperson for the Glassman administration said Wednesday. “The county executive wants to put the county in a position to help.”

How the money will be spent has not been determined, Mumby said.

“The exact form of what that assistance will be is something we are still in the process of determining,” she said. “But it’s important to have that appropriation available so we can take action.”

The legislation simply “sets the wheels in motion” to have a fund to draw from when the county does provide help.

The money could be used for direct humanitarian aid or it could help cover costs associated with reconstruction, Mumby said.

It could help cover the expenses for county crews to “cut and clear” trees from roads, like was done following Hurricane Katrina, she said.

Assistance provided through the Maryland Emergency Management Agency — such as the swiftwater rescue team and emergency planner the county has made available should they be requested, which they have not been yet, Mumby said — could be reimbursable to some extent, she said, but this money could help cover what isn’t.

It could also be a direct payment — all or part — to assist an organization providing relief to victims.

“We are also looking for ways we can proactively assist. If there’s a community or county in the area that needs some kind of assistance, we can provide it,” Mumby said.

“We will help in any way we can to support the citizens of Florida and Texas and surrounding states,” Councilman Patrick Vincenti said.

‘Up close… in person’

County Councilman Curtis Beulah say the destruction from Hurricane Harvey in Texas first hand. He was vacationing there with his family when the storm hit.

“It is one thing to watch the devastation on television, it’s another to see it up close and in person,” Beulah said.

He thanked the first responders, who ran toward danger when most others were running away from it. But it wasn’t just first responders, he said.

“It was everyday citizens coming to aid,” Beulah said. “We take things for granted, but when you see up close that devastation, in person...”

He likened it to driving along Interstate 95 or 695, when one day, “everything is good and the next day, it’s all underwater, overpasses and all.”

When Beulah left Texas, 30,000 families were still living in shelters.

Riding out the hurricane was stressful, “watching the water come closer and closer to the house.”

“But we were blessed. There was no real property damage, all the kids were safe,” he said. “And we got to spend seven day in the house, together, and embrace God.”

A couple living on the Caribbean Island of St. John were not as fortunate as Beulah’s family.

Jill Hale and her husband, Jason Siska, “lost everything” in the wake of Hurricane Irma, Councilman Chad Shrodes said.

Hale is a North Harford High School graduate, he said.

“She and her husband lost everything, their home, all their belongings,” he said.

A Go Fund Me page has been created “to help them get back on their feet, reestablish their lives and to help them rebuild their home,” Shrodes said.

“While we are grateful for their health and safety, Hurricane Irma has left them with nothing. Their house that was built by Jason's hands no longer stands. The pottery thrown by Jill's hands no longer sits on its shelves,” Hale’s sister, Brandi, wrote on the donation page. “Their livelihood is dependent upon the service and hard work Jason provides on his boats and continued tourism which Irma has ended for the foreseeable future.”

Hale has lived on St. John for 17 years, her sister wrote.

Another former Harford resident, Erin Lieb, is also without a home, Shrodes said. Her home is uninhabitable and they’re not sure it can be rebuilt.

“Keep those folks in your thoughts and prayers as well,” he said.

Council President Richard Slutzky also offered thanks that his granddaughter, who was evacuated from Florida Institute of Technology, where she’s a freshman, remained safe.

Haydlee Slutzky had only been at school, where she’s studying oceanographic engineering, about a month when she and several friends took heed of the warnings from emergency officials in Florida to leave.

The group of about eight had planned to seek refuge with Slutzky’s brother in Roswell, a suburb of Atlanta.

“They’re a bunch of pretty smart kids. They got together and made some rational decisions,” Slutzky said Tuesday. They did it as a group and said ‘this is dangerous and we need to get out of here.’”

They left around 3 a.m. Sept. 7 and what they thought would be a seven-hour trip took 13 hours, with the roads jammed with other people leaving, he said.

When Irma was forecast to go right through Atlanta, the students spread out farther, and Haydlee flew home to Harford County Saturday, where she’s been since, her grandfather said.

Slutzky said she doesn’t know when his granddaughter will return to school.

According to a post on the university’s Facebook page, classes are scheduled to resume Thursday.