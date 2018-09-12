Harford gets ready for rain, possible flooding and power outages, later this week in wake of Hurricane Florence

It may be early, but Harford County is “planning for the worst, hoping for the best,” like everyone else, as the Category 4 Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast with heavy rain and high winds, local officials say.

Harford may be spared, however, as the most recent forecast from the National Weather Service shows the hurricane pushing more to the south, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said Tuesday afternoon.

“It was the most positive news we’ve had since Sunday, it appears the impacts could be limited,” Glassman said, but added the caveat that weather forecasts are always subject to change.

While forecasters are predicting weather “not as catastrophic” for wind and rain, the potential for flooding remains along the county’s waterfront communities such as Havre de Grace and Joppatowne, as well as freshwater flooding in its streams and creeks.

Even with the “positive” news, Harford residents are still getting ready and the county’s allied agencies are getting emergency plans in place, Glassman said.

Grocery stores are packed with people buying “water, water and more water,” while local government officials are worried what more water — rain — will do to the already-saturated ground from the rainy spring and summer seasons Harford has seen.

Gov. Larry Hogan has already declared a state of emergency in Maryland, which will allow the state to more efficiently coordinate support and provide assistance to local jurisdictions within Maryland and neighboring states, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Rain or shine events for the weekend are up in the air, including the inaugural Susquehanna River Running Festival on Saturday, a decision on which is expected to be made late Wednesday or early Thursday, Glassman, who’s registered to run the half-marathon, said.

The county began preparing for the storm Monday, with a meeting with local agencies at the Emergency Operations Center “to lay the groundwork for planning for potential activation and any storm-related response,” Cindy Mumby, a spokesperson for Harford County Government, said.

“The Department of Emergency Services is constantly monitoring the forecast and we are certainly planning for the worst and hoping for the best,” she said.

“We’re very concerned that while Maryland does not look like it’s in the [hurricane’s] direct path, more rain is the last thing we need,” Mumby said.

Already swelled waterways can overrun their banks, trees can topple and damage facilities and knock down power lines, closing roads and causing power outages, she said.

“Those are things we don’t want to see,” she said. “Even a small chance of something catastrophic is something you have to be concerned about and take seriously.”

Multiple trees down presents problems for the county’s public works crews, which maintain 1,200 miles of roadway, she said.

“Anything impeding the roadways we try to address quickly, but the more trees down makes it more difficult to do in a timely way,” Mumby said.

Important message

Most importantly, the county is asking all residents to heed warnings and make smart decisions, and avoid walking or driving through flooded roadways.

Residents saw firsthand nearly two weeks ago what raging waters can do when a car and a person were swept off the road in a surging Broad Run. Melissa Lehew, 34, of Darlington, died while she and her boyfriend tried to rescue Daniel Samis, 67, of Abingdon, when his car got stuck in deep water on Route 136 in Churchville. Samis, whose car was swept away, also died.

“We want folks to heed the warning of not going through standing water,” Mumby said. “We’ve seen the terrible reminder of the deadly power of flash floods. We are strongly urging people not to take the risk, it’s not worth it.”

Not only are drivers risking their own lives putting themselves in such situations, but if they get stuck they’re also risking the lives of the first responders who try to rescue them, she said.

Six inches of moving water can knock down a person or stall a vehicle, and 2 feet of moving water can sweep away a vehicle away. Heed the warning to “turn around, don’t drown.”

Storm-related county road closures can be tracked online at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports and storm-related updates will be posted on the Facebook pages for Harford County Government and the Harford County Department of Emergency Services.

As the storm develops, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with DES. Deputies are preparing by ensuring all equipment is stocked, gas tanks are full and patrol operations are covered, according to Cristie Hopkins, director of media relations for the Sheriff’s Office.

“We are prepared to make modifications to shifts and staffing, as needed. The HCSO will be sharing important safety and law enforcement messages on social media throughout the storm,” Hopkins wrote in an email. “We are asking citizens to do their part by following any warnings and instructions by local officials.”

While the city of Havre de Grace is concerned about rain and wind, the potential storm surge is what officials are primarily focused on, Chief of Staff Steve Gamatoria said.

“We were told today it’s very promising the storm surge threat seems to be lessening,” Gamatoria said, adding that the tides are already about 3 feet higher than normal. “From lessons learned, we’re having nothing of it. We’re continuing to plan..”

Another concern are the numerous events planned in the city this weekend. In addition to the running festival Saturday, the Havre de Grace International Food Truck Festival is Sunday and the Independence Day carnival fundraiser was scheduled Sept. 12 to 15.

The carnival has been canceled, Gamatoria said.

“They can’t operate big rides in 35 mph winds,” he said.

Residents getting ready

Sarah Klein walked into the Aberdeen ShopRite Tuesday morning and the lines were backed up into the aisles, she said.

“We are busy,” Klein, the front-end supervisor of the Klein family’s grocery stores. “It looked like a snowstorm again.”

Customers are buying lots of milk, batteries, toilet paper and water as they prepare for being without power for extended periods.