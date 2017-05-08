Despite questions, Harford hotel tax keeps generating money

Harford County has collected millions of dollars from a 6 percent tax on hotel and motel room rentals that was imposed for the first time in March 2015, even though some state officials have raised questions about the legality of the tax.

County officials believe Harford legitimately received authorization to impose the tax from the Maryland General Assembly in the 2014 legislative session. Questions were raised by the state's then-attorney general if the authorization was legal, but the county soon proceeded on the assumption it was.

Later that year, newly elected County Executive Barry Glassman, who was a member of the State Senate when the state authorization was received, wasted no time introducing a bill to the County Council to set up the new tax, and the legislation was swiftly enacted.

The hotel occupancy tax, which is charged to guests who stay in the more than 2,700 hotel rooms in Harford County, generated more than $6.24 million in the two years ending March 31, according to data provided by county government spokesperson Cindy Mumby.

Del. Mary Ann Lisanti, whose district includes Aberdeen, had been pursuing legislative authority for the city to levy its own hotel tax during the most recent legislative session in Annapolis.

The push came from discussions with Glassman and Aberdeen leaders concerned about finding additional funding to maintain Ripken Stadium, Lisanti said in a recent interview.

While she was drafting the state bill for a municipal hotel tax, however, she determined the county might not have the proper authority for its own hotel tax.

The county obtained its authority from the state through the Budget Reconcílialion and Financíng Act of 2014, or the state budget bill.

"In my experience in Maryland, bills can only have one subject, and in this case a budget bill is the appropriation of state funds," Lisanti said.

She stressed that "a local government can only tax its citizens when it's given the authority from the Maryland General Assembly."

The money goes to initiatives to promote local tourism, and tourism organizations, such as the nonprofit Visit Harford!

Fifty percent of the revenue collected from hotels in Harford's three municipalities goes back to that municipality, according to the legislation passed by the County Council in January of 2015.

Aberdeen has received $1.32 million since the tax took effect in March of 2015, and more than $82,000 has gone to Havre de Grace. No revenue has been distributed to Bel Air because there are no hotels in the town limits, according to Mumby.

The tax has been helpful for the City of Aberdeen, but more revenue is needed to maintain the city and county's biggest tourism magnet, Ripken Stadium, according to city manager Randy Robertson.

"Certainly, it's been helpful in the city's finances, there's no question of that," Robertson said Thursday.

He noted the revenue, however, "is not covering the expenses of the baseball field."

"It helps provide roads, it helps provide police, and the police can go out and guard the stadium," Robertson said of hotel tax revenue. "The outflow on the stadium does not equal the inflow from the city in terms of finances."

The issue of whether Harford County had the proper authority for the hotel tax came up in 2014.

"Although the authorization of a hotel tax is relevant to the financing of local government, it is unrelated to any other provision in the BRFA as introduced or amended, or to the primary purpose of the BRFA, which is to balance the State budget in times of fiscal distress," then-Attorney General Doug Gansler wrote to then-Gov. Martin O'Malley in a May 14, 2014 letter detailing his office's review of the omnibus budget bill.

Gansler stated that his office did not recommend any methods to "remedy the constitutional flaws in this provision" and left it to the county to decide on imposing the tax.

"Harford County, then, will have to decide for itself whether to attempt to impose a hotel tax based on this provision or to seek a more constitutionally defensible method when next the Legislature convenes," the attorney general wrote.

No action was taken, and the county proceeded with implementing the tax.

Lisanti said she became concerned someone could question the county's authority, however, and take the matter to the courts.

"People have worked very hard for 20 years to get this authority," she said. "A lot of people benefit tremendously, a lot of really good hardworking organizations benefit tremendously form this authority."

Lisanti acknowledged her organization, the nonprofit Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway, for which she is executive director, is among the beneficiaries.

She sought advice from the Attorney General's Office. Assistant Attorney General David Stamper referenced Gansler's concerns from 2014 in his Feb. 20 advice letter to Lisanti.

"However, there has been no judicial determination as to the constitutionality of that provision, and Harford County has relied on the associated grant of authority to impose a hotel rental tax," Stamper wrote.

Lisanti filed a bill in March to give the county express authority from the state to impose the hotel tax, but House Bill 1650 did not make it out of committee.

She also sent out a letter to all municipal, county and state elected officials who serve Harford County regarding the her concern over the hotel tax, but no one responded.

Harford County Attorney Melissa Lambert stated in a March 8 memorandum to Glassman, however, that she found "no lack of authority" for the county to impose the tax.

She noted there has not been a legal challenge, and the courts have not determined the tax is unconstitutional.

"At this point, I did what I thought was right," Lisanti said. "I laid out the case to all the elected officials in this county, and nobody agrees with me, so it's a futile effort."

Lisanti noted she cannot put forth a taxation bill alone, so she will spend the time leading to next year's session working with people across the state regarding municipal hotel taxes.

"I'm committed to working with Aberdeen to find a reasonable resolution," she said.

Patti Parker, the director of sales and marketing for the Homewood Suites in Riverside and an advocate for local hotel operators, said she thinks the 6 percent tax, as set by the county, "is perfect right where it is" for the regional market.

"It puts us all on a level playing field," she said.