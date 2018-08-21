Aberdeen helps Upper Chesapeake move closer to abandoning Havre de Grace

The City of Aberdeen is poised Monday to pave the way for Upper Chesapeake Health to locate a new medical facility in a vacant building in Aberdeen and abandon its site in Havre de Grace, where the health organization’s representative says the project has been “seriously stalled.”

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health has had site plan approval since 2013 for a new medical facility — to include a freestanding medical center and special hospital, which at Bulle Rock would be a behavioral health facility — on property it owns on Bulle Rock Parkway, near the interchange of Route 155 and Interstate 95. It would replace the aging Harford Memorial Hospital in downtown Havre de Grace.

The hospital system, however, has encountered pushback from the City of Havre de Grace, Joseph Snee, a lawyer representing Upper Chesapeake, told members of the Aberdeen Planning Commission when he appeared before them July 23 to discuss proposed amendments to the city’s development regulations.

“I was tasked with the good fortune of coming here tonight in an effort to move this project forward, because quite frankly it is seriously stalled in the City of Havre de Grace,” Snee said.

Upper Chesapeake has a 90-day feasibility contract on the 95,250-square-foot Merritt Properties building and adjoining property on Route 22 to put its new freestanding medical facility and behavioral health unit, Snee said.

To do that, however, adjustments are needed to the city’s development regulations — for hospitals to be exempt from building height requirements and heliports to be a permitted use in a B3 zoning district.

The Aberdeen Planning Commission recommended those amendments at its July 23 meeting and the Aberdeen City Council introduced them at its regular council meeting last week.

During public hearings on the amendments at Monday night’s meeting, neither the mayor, city council members nor anyone from the public commented on the proposed amendments.

Monday’s meeting was added to Aberdeen’s meeting schedule last week, which means the city council will meet three weeks in a row, when it typically meets every other week.

When Snee appeared before the planning commission on July 23 to discuss the possible changes, he said he planned to come back later to formally make the request.

“I was tasked to get this accomplished as fast as possible because they are motivated by time,” Snee said.

The sooner the amendments can get on the books, the sooner Upper Chesapeake Health can make a decision as to whether it will pursue its new medical facility in Aberdeen or Havre de Grace, he said.

“It will go a long way to bring the hospital to the City of Aberdeen and we would abandon the City of Havre de Grace site,” Snee said.

The planning commission took action that night, which allowed the amendments to be introduced to the council for action last week, with a public hearing this week and a possible vote next week.

Trouble in HdG

Upper Chesapeake owns property on Bulle Rock Parkway, but is “actively looking at alternative sites,” with its focus on the Merritt property in Aberdeen, Snee told the planning commission.

“That has been the focus as of now,” he said.

The trouble began in Havre de Grace after Upper Chesapeake down-sized the footprint of its hospital by 100,000 square feet, Snee said.

“The new planning director required a new site plan approval even though it’s the same use, with less impact,” he said. He also “only wanted the site plan to address [one lot] instead of the overall site, which defies logic and common sense, setting us up to come back for a site plan not once but six times. And Upper Chesapeake won’t agree to that.”

The facility Upper Chesapeake proposes to build in Aberdeen is the same as what is proposed at Bulle Rock — the freestanding medical facility to accommodate emergencies and short stays for observation and a special hospital with 45 beds to treat behavioral health patients suffering from psychiatric and addiction issues, Snee said. Harford Memorial has 20 to 25 such beds.

“I can’t tell you how desperate Harford County is for those behavioral health beds,” Aberdeen Councilmember Sandra Landbeck, the liaison to the planning commission, told Snee at the planning commission meeting. “From personal experience, we had someone at Harford Memorial Hospital, it was horrible, antiquated and extremely inadequate and we are really desperate for that kind of need and to say that we don’t want that I think would be criminal.”

Planning commission member Terri Preston asked Snee if the request by Upper Chesapeake is a negotiating ploy to go back to Havre de Grace.

“No, it’s not … That Merritt property has everything [they] want,” Snee said. “This is a first step in the right direction. I’ve been dealing with the other jurisdiction and we’re going backward.”