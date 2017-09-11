Harford Sheriff unveils H.O.P.E. House drug prevention education aid

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler announced the unveiling of the H.O.P.E. (Heroin Overdose Prevention Effort) House on Friday.

The H.O.P.E. House is a mobile educational tool designed to raise awareness and inform parents of the warning signs of controlled dangerous substance use and/or abuse, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Inside, parents will learn about signs that may indicate a loved one is abusing heroin or other drugs.

The new unit was unveiled to the public at the Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct station in Edgewood.

The H.O.P.E. House is a project conceived by the H.O.P.E. Workgroup that Gahler established more than two years ago to lead in the fight against the county’s spiraling opioid abuse epidemic.

The H.O.P.E. House was brought to reality as the result of partnerships between the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, H.O.P.E. Workgroup, Harford County’s Office of Drug Control Policy, Harford County Narcotics Task Force, Harford Sheriff Foundation, the Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni Association and the Harford Fire and EMS Association.