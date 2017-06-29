Hope for the Homeless fashion show raises $1,000 for shelter

Harford County's Hope for the Homeless Alliance, which supports an emergency rotating shelter among several local churches, held a fashion show fund-raiser at the Bel Air Armory last Friday evening.

The show raised approximately $1,000, according to Howard Magness, who said they expect to receive more donations from people who couldn't attend.

Among those participating were Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and members of his administration, as well as other community leaders. Participants were asked to wear their own fashions reflecting favorite colors, personalities, hobbies or best attire.

Harford County's Emergency Rotating Shelter program ran for 13 weeks last winter and is a so-called "low barrier" shelter for homeless people, one where "a minimum number of expectations are placed on people who wish to stay there," according to information provided by Magness.

The rotating program was revived by a group of local ministries and churches for the first time in a decade last winter to help people unable to get into the permanent Welcome One Shelter in Belcamp, where beds often fill quickly on cold, snowy nights.

The intent is to give people a place to get out of the harsh winter elements. While guests don't have to pass drug tests, they cannot use alcohol or drugs on the property and must be respectful of other guests and staff, according to Magness.

Seventeen local churches offered overnight shelter and care. The Epicenter of Edgewood made shower facilities available during the week and does so throughout the year. Three churches hosted homeless on Saturdays.

New Hope Fellowship Methodist in Edgewood extended its hours to be a day shelter during the winter and served as an embarkation point for shuttle vans provided through local ministries.

Participating churches included Central Christian in Bel Air, Centre United Methodist in Forest Hill, Ebenezer United Methodist in Fallston, Evangel Assembly of God in Aberdeen, Fruitful Living Christian Center in Edgewood, Havre de Grace United Methodist, Joppatowne Christian, Lord of Life Lutheran in Edgewood, New Hope Baptist in Bel Air, Norrisville United Methodist, Presbury United Methodist in Edgewood, St. Margaret Parish in Bel Air, St. Matthew Lutheran in Bel Air, St. Paul Lutheran in Aberdeen, Salem United Methodist in Upper Falls, William Watters United Methodist in Jarrettsville and Mt. Zion United Methodist in Bel Air. Evangel Assembly of God in Aberdeen and Victorious Faith Fellowship in Forest Hill hosted many Saturdays along with Word of Faith in Aberdeen.

"We expect to broaden the number of churches participating this year," Magness said via email.

Churches interested in participating in the 2017-201818 Emergency Rotating Shelter program in any way can contact Bonnie Prater, 410-404-8747, or bonnieprater@comcast.com.

The program welcomes contributions toward such needs as laundry vouchers, county transit passes and van shuttle gasoline. Checks should be made payable to Community Foundation of Harford County and mailed them at P.O. Box 612, Bel Air, MD 21014. Indicate "for HCHHA" (Harford County Hope for the Homeless Alliance) in the lower, left memo portion of your check. Contributors will receive a letter of confirmation for tax purposes.

According to Magness' information, nightly population averaged between 15 and 40 people, with 88 people being served, about two-thirds of whom were men. Some people only used the shelter a night or two, others stayed longer.

Among those helped, 14 found jobs while staying at the rotating shelter, three went to the Welcome One, nine were housed at through Upper Bay or Answered Prayers ministries, 10 went to stay with relatives, seven were able to get other housing – some temporary. Several guests were transported by EMS to hospitals for treatment of potentially life-threatening situations, such as pneumonia and insulin shock.