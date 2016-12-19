Harford's annual memorial service for the homeless to be held Dec. 21 in Bel Air

The Harford County observance of National Homeless Person's Memorial Day will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21, from noon to 1 p.m. in the Frederick Y. Ward Armory Park just outside the Bel Air Armory at 37 N. Main St.

All community members and service providers are welcome and encouraged to attend.

In remembrance of those who have died too early as a result of their homelessness, communities across the nation have observed National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day on the longest night of the year for the past three decades, according to the Harford County Health Department, one of the local memorial program's sponsors.

People experiencing homelessness are three to four times more likely to die prematurely than their sheltered counterparts, according to a study released by the National Health Care for the Homeless Council, wherein lower temperatures, higher housing and energy costs, and insufficient shelter resources contribute to the problem.

"While seeking economic solutions for our country, we cannot forget our most vulnerable citizens," Harford County Health Officer Susan Kelly said in a statement. "This observance brings attention to the tragedy of homelessness and serves as a call to action to end homelessness both locally and nationwide."

Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Trabert recently called attention to the recurring issues faced by homeless people and community service organizations, saying putting them in jail for minor civil infractions solves nothing, and more social outreach services are needed. "It's not a crime to be homeless," he said.

Initiated by Harford County's Health Care for the Homeless Project in 2007, this will be the 10th year that Harford County is participating in the national recognition of Homeless Person's Memorial Day.

The Harford County Housing and Community Development Office has joined Health Care for the Homeless at the Health Department in participating and promoting this year's event.

Health Care for the Homeless, in partnership with the Harford County Health Department, provides a comprehensive system of health-related services to reduce the incidence and burdens of homelessness in Harford County. HCH offers pediatric and adult primary medical care, in addition to social work and case management services, at 1 N. Main St., in Bel Air, MD.

HCH serves all people who don't have, or in the past year haven't had, a fixed, regular and/or adequate residence.