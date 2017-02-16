Man steals prescription meds from elderly Aberdeen woman

Aberdeen police are asking for the public's help in regard to a home invasion last weekend involving an elderly woman.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, a woman was outside walking her dog in the first block of Market Street, according to Sgt. Will Reiber of Aberdeen Police Department.

When she returned to her home, a man was standing inside and demanded items from the woman, Reiber said.

The woman, 73, tried to cooperate, but when it wasn't good enough for the suspect, he pulled out a knife, Reiber said.

The man again demanded property, but only got away with prescription medications that were lying out, Reiber said. He ran out the back door. A police dog tracked the man's scent but lost it later.

The woman was not injured, Reiber said.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall who was wearing a ski mask over his face.

"We believe this was a random crime of opportunity. He saw a member of our elderly population and made her a target," Reiber said. "If this man was willing to go inside someone's house, there's an increased risk of someone being hurt. We're looking for as much information as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to call Aberdeen Police Department, 410-272-2121.