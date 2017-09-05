Three charged with using fake money to buy Home Depot merchandise

Three people from New York were arrested last week after allegedly using counterfeit money to buy items from Home Depot in Bel Air, according to Bel Air town police.

After their arrest and during a search of the car all three had been riding were in, police found nearly $11,000 in counterfeit money, among other items, according to court charging documents.

Two of the three, a woman and a man — later identified as Albert Jones — allegedly walked out of Home Depot in the 600 block of Marketplace Drive in Bel Air on Aug. 28 with several drill kits, according to charging documents. The alleged theft was caught on surveillance cameras and the store’s loss prevention department notified Bel Air police.

The value of the items was $1,485, according to police.

Jones returned to Home Depot three days later, according to charging documents, and was walking around the store. The loss prevention department again notified Bel Air police, which had several officers respond.

Jones approached the garden section cash register and paid for the items he was carrying, a fuel kit valued at $399 and a brush kit valued at $299, according to charging documents. The nine $100 bills he used were later would later be determined to be counterfeit, according to charging documents.

Bel Air Police officers approached Jones as he neared a 2016 Nissan Altima; Brittney Ellerby was in the driver’s seat and Jalil McIntyre was in the front passenger seat, according to charging documents.

Officers searched the car and found a large stack of counterfeit bills under the passenger side of the front seat and two deadbolt locks valued at $458 in a Home Depot bag with a receipt.

According to charging documents, there were 105 counterfeit $100 bills, three counterfeit $50 bills, two counterfeit $20 bills and six counterfeit $10 bills — a total of $10,750, according to charging documents.

The value of the items they allegedly took, either by not paying for them or using counterfeit money, was $2,641, according to charging documents.

Home Depot employees told police Ellerby allegedly had bought the locks using five counterfeit $100 bills, according to charging documents.

McIntyre, 25, who has addresses in Queens, N.Y. and Jamaica, N.Y., was charged Thursday with theft scheme $1,000 to $10,000 and possession of forged currency.

Jones, 33, who initially told police his name was Donte Smith, charging documents state, has addresses in Queens, N.Y. and Jamaica, N.Y. He was charged Thursday with theft $1,000 to $10,000, theft less than $1,000, possession of forged currency, making a false statement to a police officer and two counts of theft scheme $1,000 to $10,000.

Ellerby, 25, of Jamaica, N.Y., was charged Thursday with possession of forged currency, theft less than $1,000 and theft scheme $1,000 to $10,000.

McIntyre and Jones are being held without bail at Harford County Detention Center. Ellerby was released Friday from the detention center on $3,500 bond, according to court records.