Edgewood Home Depot shut down for three hours as deputies investigate bomb threat

The Home Depot store in Edgewood was evacuated and closed for more than three hours Monday evening while deputies investigated a bomb threat at the store, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called around 4:45 p.m. to the home improvement store in the 2700 block of Pulaski Highway for the report of a bomb threat.

When they arrived, deputies’ investigation led them to a suspect still in the area. He was later identified as Teodor E. Biebel, a 35-year-old male with no fixed address. Biebel was arrested a short time later.

The store was evacuated as a precautionary measure while the building was searched with bomb-sniffing police dogs from the Aberdeen Proving Ground Police Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The search showed no evidence of any explosives, and the store was reopened shortly after 8 p.m.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded and took over the investigation.

Biebel was charged accordingly and taken to the Harford County Detention Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office.