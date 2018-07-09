Gov. Hogan visits Havre de Grace

The Havre de Grace First Fridays celebration for July drew a special guest, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

The governor paid what city officials termed a social visit to Havre de Grace, spending about three hours in the downtown area Friday evening.

Hosted by Mayor William T. Martin and other city officials, Hogan took a tour of the city, including the Arts and Entertainment District, according to Adam Rybczynski, the city’s digital marketing specialist.

Courtesy photo/Adam Rybczynski Havre de Grace Mayor William T. Martin, right, shows Gov. Larry Hogan around the city's Cultural Center at the Opera House during Hogan's First Friday's visit to the ciry. Havre de Grace Mayor William T. Martin, right, shows Gov. Larry Hogan around the city's Cultural Center at the Opera House during Hogan's First Friday's visit to the ciry. (Courtesy photo/Adam Rybczynski)

The governor visited the Culture Center at the Opera House, which received some state funding for the building’s renovation that was completed last year, and also the Joseph L. Davis Post of the American Legion.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman was among those joining in, as the governor walked downtown streets and greeted well-wishers, stopping to get his photo taken along the way.

