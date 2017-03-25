Gov. Larry Hogan visiting Harford County Saturday

Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to be in Harford County for two events Saturday — the inaugural 2017 Maryland Governor's Cup Taekwondo Championships at Harford Community College and the celebration of the opening of the welcome center for the Carsins Run at Eva Mar retirement community on Route 543 near its intersection with Route 22.

Hogan is traveling to Harford County and Baltimore for local events that coincide with the annual observance of Maryland Day, the anniversary of the founding of the Maryland colony in March of 1634.

The governor and First Lady Yumi Hogan will be at the APG Federal Credit Union at HCC at noon for the martial arts tournament, then at the Maryland Golf & Country Club in Bel Air at 1:15 p.m. to deliver remarks during the ribbon cutting and reception for the Carsins Run and Eva Mar welcome center, according to a public schedule released Friday by the governor's office.

Carsins Run at Eva Mar is a 514-unit continuing care retirement community being built on the former Eva Mar farm off of Route 543 east of Bel Air. The first residents will not start moving in until 2020, but the developer, Presbyterian Home of Maryland, has been marketing and selling units since last September.

"We now have a place on our campus where residents and future residents can visit and learn more about the county's first continuing care retirement community slated to break ground in late 2018," Sue Shea, president and CEO of Carsins Run at Eva Mar, stated in a news release about the welcome center.

The governor and First Lady are scheduled to be on hand for the opening ceremonies for the martial arts competition at HCC.

"We're making history tomorrow," Yong Seong "CJ" Chang, the tournament director, said Friday.

Chang is a senior master at the U.S. Taekwondo Academy in Bel Air and the president of the Maryland State Taekwondo Association.

The tournament is expected to draw youth and adult competitors from around the Mid-Atlantic region.

A demonstration team from South Korea, from when taekwondo originates, will be present. Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan is a native of South Korea.

"[We're] looking at a couple thousand in attendance," Chang said.

The governor's final public appearance Saturday will be at 2:45 p.m. at Ft. McHenry in Baltimore for a Maryland Day ceremony with the Pride of Baltimore II replica clipper ship, according to the public schedule.

Baltimore Sun reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this report.