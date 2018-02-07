Show your love of Harford County historic places for Valentine's Day

This Valentine’s Day, Harford County is participating in a national social media movement to show residents love for Harford’s historic places.

Harford County government is asking everyone to consider joining the fun to raise awareness about the importance of historic preservation. Here’s how:

Make valentines using your own materials or print the graphic below on a regular sheet of paper.

Take a group photo showing your valentines and your favorite historic building in the background.

Send your photo to cemerritt@harfordcountymd.gov, and it will be posted on the Harford County government and Visit Harford social media pages, through Valentine’s Day.

Be sure to include your name and/or organization, the location of your photo, and a brief explanation of why you love it.

“County government has reached out via email to local museums and other organizations representing historic facilities and asked them to join the campaign with an added request that they include their websites so we can encourage visitors when we repost their photos,” county government spokesperson Cindy Mumby said.

“The Valentine’s Day program is national, but the idea for Harford County came from staff in our Department of Planning and Zoning,” she said.

For social media, the county is using the hashtag #HarfordLovesHistory.

Here’s a link to info the national program on which #HarfordLovesHistory is based.

A similar photo bomb initiative from Harford County government, Harford Streams Summer Adventure, won a 2017 National Association of Counties award for innovation, according to Mumby. This annual social media program began in 2016 and promotes awareness and support for protecting the county’s natural resources, she said.