'An Evening with Joe Palmer' kicks off Maryland Million Week Friday at Bel Air's County Life Farm

The one-man show “An Evening with Joe Palmer,” performed by Walter May, will kick off Maryland Million week on Friday, Oct. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Country Life Farm in Bel Air.

Tickets for the performance are $30, and include light fare and refreshments. Proceeds will benefit the Historical Society of Harford County and the Maryland Horse Industry Foundation.

Joe Palmer was one of the nation’s premier turf writers in a career that was launched in the 1930s, and his contributions to the history of the turf were many.

He wrote “Names in Pedigrees,” “Horses In The Bluegrass,” and the annual American Race Horses, as well as contributing to many weekly and monthly publications.

He had a “wonderful facility for the incisive phrase, the barbed wit, and the ability to make people read his stories who were not necessarily interested in racing, but just enjoyed good writing,” Humphrey Finney wrote in 1952.

A limited number of tickets are still available; please email directorhshc@harfordhistory.org or call (410) 838-7691.