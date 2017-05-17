Kamenetz, Harford council members commiserate over reduced state highway revenues

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, a Democrat who is considering a run for governor next year, came to Bel Air Tuesday evening to what should be hostile political territory, but he got a sympathetic ear from the all-Republican Harford County Council, nevertheless.

The subject was the reduced share of highway user revenue counties receive from Annapolis and how it can be increased, which has become a cause celebre for local officials around the state, regardless of their political affiliations.

Harford County, like other Maryland counties, has spent years trying to get back some of the millions of dollars it received in highway user revenues from the state before allocations were reduced sharply during the Great Recession, but it remains an uphill battle.

It's a battle the Maryland Association of Counties, of which Harford is an active member, has been waging in Annapolis so Maryland's 24 jurisdictions can get additional money to repair local roads. Kamenetz is the organization's president.

"We have all absorbed the additional cost of highway user fund transfer, that began in 2010," Kamenetz told the seven Harford council members during what their agenda listed as "MACo annual update. "We've been trying to claw our way back on that."

Kamenetz and Natasha Mehu, an associate director of MACo, were in Bel Air as part of the organization's leadership's annual tour of each county.

"We take these visits seriously," Kamenetz said. "We like to give you a sense of what we're working on."

Kamenetz and Mehu gave the council an update of MACo's actvities during the 2017 Maryland General Assembly legislative session, which ended in April. Harford Councilman Joe Woods is a member of the organization's legislative committee, which means frequent travel to Annapolis during the session to advocate on behalf of Harford and other counties.

Kamenetz was elected MACo's president last December. He is serving his second four-year term leading the Baltimore County government, which ends in late 2018. By law he can't succeed himself.

He is one of several Democrats who are considering challenging Republican Gov. Larry Hogan next year. Hogan, who garnered 76.5 percent of the Harford County vote in 2014, remains extremely popular in the state's seventh most populous county.

Much of MACo's work in Annapolis was based on getting additional state aid to the counties while at the same time preventing the state from passing on costs to the counties, such as road maintenance.

"I've always taken the position that the state had to balance its budget — counties are the largest recipients of state aid, so it was a logical position for the state to look at," Kamenetz said. "That being said, we have to be ever vigilant to, kind of, draw the line."

Mehu noted MACo was able to get $12 million for local road projects across the state this year.

"Which isn't the big solution we were seeking in regards to highway user revenues, but it is $12 million in additional funds," she said.

Harford County officials anticipate receiving $1.41 million in revenue from the highway user tax in fiscal 2018, according to County Executive Barry Glassman's proposed budget, which is before the council for final enactment this month.

The state funding makes up just 3 percent of the $47.6 million in anticipated revenue going to the highways fund. The largest portion, 78 percent or $37.7 million, comes from property taxes; the rest comes from service fees and "miscellaneous" sources, according to budget documents.

Councilman Chad Shrodes said the $1.4 million figure is about 10 percent of what Harford received in highway user funds nearly a decade ago.

"It is a big hurt and I have a lot of rural roads in my neck of the woods, and it seems like they're the last ones to get fixed sometimes," said Shrodes, who represents northern Harford County. "I've just been very desperate to get back to where we were; it's been too long at this point."

He encouraged MACo leaders to "continue to fight that battle" for highway user money.

"I would be glad to speak to anybody [in Annapolis] about our roads situation in Harford County," he said.

Council President Richard Slutzky said Harford County has had to use money from its general fund for road projects, meaning there is less available for priorities such as education and public safety.

"If we can assist [MACo], we'll want to back you up as much as we can in that regard," he told Kamenetz and Mehu.

The state derives highway user revenues from the gasoline tax, as well as other sources such as vehicle registration fees and vehicle titling taxes, according to a fiscal policy note for House Bill 522, which was introduced during the session to regain a larger share of the revenues for counties, municipalities and Baltimore City.

Harford County Republican Dels. Susan McComas and Kathy Szeliga were among the bill's sponsors, according to the General Assembly website. The bill did not make it out of committee, however.

The state shifted the allocations of highway user revenues in 2010, in order to balance its budget during the recession, so now 90.4 percent goes to the state, 7.7 percent to Baltimore, 1.5 percent to counties and 0.4 percent to all other municipalities, according to the HB-522 fiscal note.

The sponsors of HB-522 wanted to change that formula to 70 percent for the state, 15.3 percent to counties and the rest to Baltimore and all other municipalities.

"We're not trying to be greedy here," Kamenetz told council members. "The theory always was that a portion of the gas tax will be allocated to the counties."

He noted Baltimore County is also getting about 10 percent of what it received a decade ago.

He said the state and counties have to "go through that same exercise" of balancing their budgets every year.

"It's a recognition that we're at the bottom of the food chain, and we can't really pass those expenses on to anyone else," he said.