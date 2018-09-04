High heat returns to Harford; libraries open as cooling centers

High heat and humidity have returned with a vengeance to Harford County and the rest of the region following Friday night’s rainstorm and related flooding that killed two county residents.

Temperatures soared back to the mid-90s across the three-day Labor Day weekend, and more unseasonably hot weather was expected the beginning of this week, with the heat index likely to reach 103 degrees or higher on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

As a precaution, Harford County public libraries are again open as cooling centers this week, and the county government is urging people who don’t have access to air conditioned spaces at home or elsewhere to visit one of the libraries and stay out of the potentially deadly heat.

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater Bel Air area shows some moderation of daytime temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, but with highs still projected in the 89-90 range, with possible isolated showers and thunderstorms. The chances for rain are 20 percent Wednesday and 30 to 40 percent Thursday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to fall into the low 80s Friday and over the weekend, with steady rain also returning to the region, according to the NWS.

The Harford County Department of Emergency Services, in cooperation with Harford County Public Library and the Harford County Health Department, have offered “cooling centers” at all library branches during normal library business hours Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Harford libraries are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all branches except for Darlington, which operates from 3 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Harford County Health Department, heat illness takes many forms, including heat fatigue, heat syncope (sudden dizziness after exercising in the heat), heat cramps, heat exhaustion or the most serious, heat stroke. Heat stroke is an advanced form of heat stress that occurs when the body is overwhelmed by heat and unable to control its temperature.

A person with a body temperature above 104 degrees is likely suffering from heat stroke and may have symptoms of confusion, combativeness, strong rapid pulse, lack of sweating, dry flushed skin, faintness, staggering, possible delirium or coma, according to the health service. Individuals with any of these symptoms, especially older adults, should receive immediate medical attention.

The branch locations of Harford County Public Library are as follows:

Aberdeen – 21 Franklin St., 21001; Abingdon – 2510 Tollgate Road, 21009; Bel Air – 100 E. Pennsylvania Ave., 21014; Darlington, 1134 Main St., 21034; Edgewood, 629 Edgewood Road, 21040; Fallston – 1461 Fallston Road, 21047; Havre de Grace – 120 N. Union Ave., 21078; Jarrettsville – 3722 Norrisville Road, 21084; Joppa, 655 Towne Center Drive, 21085; Norrisville – 5310 Norrisville Road, 21161; and Whiteford – 2407 Whiteford Road, 21160.

For updated information, please visit www.hcplonline.org or the Harford County Public Library Facebook page.

