School system plans meeting to update community on status of Havre de Grace High roof repair

A community meeting has been scheduled for Thursday evening in Havre de Grace to discuss the roof at Havre de Grace High School.

The roof of the auditorium building blew off during the strong rain and wind storms March 2 and 3.

“It has yet to be fixed,” Havre de Grace City Council member Casi Tomarchio said after Monday night’s council meeting.

She announced Thursday’s meeting at 6 p.m. in the auditorium.

According to an automated message she received Monday from HHS Principal Jim Reynolds, the “purpose of this message is to inform you of a meeting to provide an update to the community on the status of the auditorium roof repair.”

Attending the meeting are to be Cornell Brown, assistant superintend of operations; Patti Jo Beard, executive director of facilities management; and Chris Morton, supervisor of planning and construction, according to the message from Reynolds.

Details of the school system’s progress and plans to make the necessary roof repairs will be shared during the community meeting, Brown said in an email.

“The community has said for a very long time that we need to fix the roof,” Tomarchio said.

Money was in the budget for a new roof but it was removed for other projects, she said.

“And then we lost the roof,” Tomarchio, whose daughter is a junior at Havre de Grace High, said.

The roof is covered with a tarp, but every time it rains, water comes through in bucket loads, she said.

The roof leaks in the area where the music programs meet and students can’t use restrooms there because of the rain, she said.

According to Brown, the roof has been deemed safe and the building cleared for occupancy.

The school system has enlisted Harford County building inspectors, the school system’s insurance company, a restoration contractor, a design professional and a roofing contractor to inspect the structural integrity of the roof; remove roofing material to maintain safe occupancy; install a temporary covering to minimize leaks; strategically place bins throughout the building to collect water and evaluate and develop options and the scope of work for repair and replacement of the roof, according to Brown.

All those have been completed, he said; however, the school system has not determined if the roof will be repaired or replaced.

“Though the structural integrity of the building was not compromised, it is understood that the top layer of the roofing system was compromised during the wind storm and that leaks may occur in certain areas during heavy rain. It is also understood that time is required to complete the above mentioned tasks as necessary to completely remediate the current deficiency,” Brown said in the email. “As noted, effort has been made to minimize the impact of this unfortunate and unexpected requirement. Rest assured that staff is working diligently to expedite repairs and to minimize inconvenience. Your patience and understanding is very much appreciated.”

A replacement high school and middle school are being built in Havre de Grace, but with ground-breaking scheduled for April 12; however, it will be at least two years before students move out of the existing building.