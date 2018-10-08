Havre de Grace High announces 2018 Hall of Fame inductees

Four individual alumni will be honored as the latest to be inducted into the Havre de Grace High School Hall of Fame during a ceremony held during the school’s homecoming festivities on Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. in the school’s auditorium.

All community members are invited to attend as the 2018 inductees join the 37 previous alumni who have been enshrined in the Havre de Grace High School Hall of Fame during the eight years the program has been in existence.

Joining the Hall of Fame will be the late Cheryl Eberhardt (1962), David Glenn (1975), Dr. Jacqueline Holland (1971) and Mitchell “Mitch” Shank (1973).

Jointly sponsored by the Havre de Grace High School Hall of Fame Committee and the school administration, the Hall of Fame has the dual purpose of recognizing the extraordinary accomplishments of those inducted while providing positive role models for current students, staff and the community.

The four individuals to be inducted were chosen from among numerous nominees by a Hall of Fame Review Committee composed of alumni, staff, representatives from the school administration and members of the community. Portraits of the new inductees will be added to those displayed on a main hallway at Havre de Grace High.

Cheryl Eberhardt — Cheryl truly epitomized the “Leave to Serve” portion of our school motto by spending much of the 59 years of her life in the service of children and the community of Havre de Grace.

She volunteered at First Baptist Church, was active in the Havre de Grace Girl Scout Troop and when needed in the Boy Scout Troop.

She was involved in Havre de Grace youth sports, was a mentor and instructional assistant at Havre de Grace Elementary School.

“Cheryl truly served all, whether volunteering for local political campaigns and working with SMILES, to her long-time service as a member of the Havre de Grace Fourth of July Committee. She was never one to say ‘no’ when anyone needed help. Her home was always open to anyone who needed a meal, a place to stay, a friend or just someone to listen,” according to her nomination. “As Cheryl left Havre de Grace High School, she fully embraced the ‘Leave to Serve’ creed, living in service to the community. Her efforts and giving made the City of Havre de Grace a better place and its citizens better people. Cheryl passed away from breast cancer in 2004, but her legacy of service lives on within her family.”

David Glenn – Upon graduating from HHS, David obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees and spent 37 years working at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

He was responsible for the manpower program for the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command, the premier testing organization within the Department of Defense, ensuring that the soldier would have the right capabilities for success on the battlefield.

An Eagle Scout, David has been a Havre de Grace Little League coach for more than 30 years, was PTA president at Meadowvale Elementary, volunteered with SMILES and founded the Ben Keyes Scholarship.

“He is a role model for youth as evidenced by his continued education, his successful career and his service to our community. His impact on our community is far reaching from the Little League fields, to our schools and to our city government,” according to his nomination. “He exemplifies that people who care, can and do make a difference.”

Dr. Jacqueline M. Holland – After graduating from HHS, Jacqueline earned bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees and began teaching Family and Consumer Sciences in Prince George’s County Public Schools, where she worked from 1976 to 1998. Since 2013, she has been an assistant professor at Morgan State University.

Jacqueline has co-authored a book, written several book chapters and articles for peer review journals. She has presented her research at professional conferences on state, national and international venues and has earned numerous awards and grants.

Her volunteer and community activities include several associations and coalitions and mission trips.

“Dr. Holland credits her service journey to her faith in Jesus Christ, her supportive family, her high school home economics teacher Dr. Rosemary Williams, and other mentor colleagues along the way,” according to her nomination.

Mitchell “Mitch” Shank – Mitch has always focused on making Havre de Grace a better place to live, from giving teenagers their first job at his River City Ice Jam to promoting tourism as director of the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum. History and decoy making have played a huge part in the Shank family. Mitch was instrumental in establishing the Decoy Show, the Duck Fair and the Decoy Museum and has been involved with the Lock House Museum, Havre de Grace Chamber of Commerce. He’s a member of Havre de Grace United Methodist Church, HdG Elementary PTA and has been active in local and national politics.