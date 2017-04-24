Nine charged with distributing heroin in Harford, Baltimore counties

A joint investigation by the Harford County HIDTA Narcotics Task Force and Baltimore County Police has resulted in charges filed against nine people in connection with distributing large amounts of heroin from Northeast Baltimore into Harford and Baltimore counties, other counties in Maryland and surrounding states, police said.

The drug-trafficking organization was linked to 15 fatal and 48 non-fatal overdoses in Harford and Baltimore counties, according to a news release from the Harford County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office has scheduled a 1 p.m. press conference Monday about the investigation.

The Harford County Task Force, which includes a special agent from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, began an investigation in spring 2015 into the drug trafficking organization and determined that it has distributed and conspired to distribute more than two kilograms of heroin, according to the release.

"The excellent results of this joint investigation demonstrates the importance of sharing heroin overdose data across jurisdictional boundaries," Capt. Lee Dunbar, commander of the Harford task force, said in the news release. "This type of information sharing provides valuable intelligence on the drug dealers and drug trafficking organizations that are selling this very dangerous and deadly drug in our communities."

During the course of this investigation, detectives seized 1,303 grams of heroin, 193 grams of cocaine, four handguns and $18,810 cash, according to the release.

Two men were identified by the task force in connection with two fatal overdoses.

Lamar Kaintuck, known as "Chris," 28, of Baltimore, in connection with the 2015 fatal overdose of a Bel Air resident in Calvert County, and Ivan Brown, known as "Mike," 33, of Baltimore, in connection with the 2016 fatal overdose in Bel Air.

Kaintuck was recently sentenced to seven years in prison.

Brown pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He is facing a minimum of 20 years in prison at his sentencing in May.

During the investigation, the task force developed intelligence on Antonio Shropshire, also known as "Brill," who was an active target in a Baltimore County Police Department narcotics investigation, according to the release.

After sharing heroin overdose information, the Task Force and Baltimore County Police Narcotics Section learned they had common suspects linked to fatal and non-fatal overdoses in their counties.

The two narcotics divisions joined forces and started a large scale undercover investigation into this drug-trafficking organization. After several months of investigation that included surveillance, information from confidential sources and undercover purchases of heroin, narcotics detectives, special agents from DEA and DEA task force officers from both agencies developed enough probable cause to obtain a federal wiretap order, according to the news release.

The investigation resulted in federal charges for the following defendants for a heroin distribution conspiracy allegedly operating in the Baltimore metropolitan area, including Harford County:

Antonio Shropshire, "Brill," 31, charged with possession with the intent to distribute, distribution of heroin and cocaine and conspiracy to distribute at least one kilogram of heroin.

Antoine Washington, "Twan," 27, charged with possession with intent to distribute, distribution of heroin resulting in death and conspiracy to distribute at least one kilogram of heroin.

Alexander Campbell, "Munch," 28, charged with possession with the intent to distribute, distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute at least one kilogram of heroin.

Omari Thomas, "Lil Brill," 25, charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin.

Lenn Wells, "Lou," 31, charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin.

Momodu Gondo, "GMoney," 34, charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin.

Another suspect was charged federally in a separate indictment as a result of this heroin investigation: Aaron Anderson, "Black," 29, charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, conspiracy to distribute at least one kilogram of heroin and firearm offenses.

Several state indictments are also pending as a result of this investigation.

This story will be updated.