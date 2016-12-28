Heroin epidemic to blame for increasing thefts in Harford, police say

After Thomas Hollenback was arrested earlier this month as he walked out of Target in Abingdon with the merchandise he allegedly stole, he was taken to the Harford County Detention Center, where deputies found he had heroin in his possession.

Besides the alleged theft at Target, and a charge of possession of heroin, Hollenback has also been charged in connection with five other theft cases dating to early November, Harford County Sheriff's Office officials said.

"This is a concrete example of someone who is in the business of theft. You can draw the conclusion that part of it is to support his habit," Cristie Kahler, a spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff's Office, said.

While crime overall was down in Harford County this year compared to the same time in 2015, one higher number stands out: An increase in thefts.

Up 23 percent year-to-date, thefts are the only category of serious crime on the rise, locally. All others are down, including burglaries (down 6 percent) and robberies (down 14 percent).

The Sheriff's Office attributes much of the increase in thefts to the increasing rate of heroin use.

"We do anticipate that as heroin addiction continues to have a hold on our community, these types of thefts will continue," Kahler said.

As of Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office reported receiving information about and/or investigating 279 heroin overdoses, 55 of which have been fatal.

"These types of thefts are not unusual, because unfortunately our heroin or opioid addicts are responsible for more of our thefts and burglaries and breaking and enterings to support their habits," said Capt. Lee Dunbar, of the Harford County Task Force, which is overseen by the Sheriff's Office. "They steal goods or money, take them to a pawn shop or wherever they can get cash and then go to dealers to purchase their heroin."

Addicts will steal "everything, it's whatever they can get their hands on," he said.

Hollenback, Dunbar said, was allegedly stealing higher ticket items.

"But a lot of times it's a crime of opportunity. If a garage door is left open, it's easy to run inside and grab something. Same thing for houses," Dunbar said. "Anything they can pawn, they know they can make money off of, that's what they're going to do."

Thefts from vehicles – both locked and unlocked – have become so prevalent in one Abingdon neighborhood that the Sheriff's Office put up portable electronic signs to remind residents to lock their cars and take anything valuable inside with them.

Not insignificant

Residents will sometimes tell police they didn't bother to report their theft because it seemed insignificant - a couple dollars or a pair of sunglasses - and there won't be any investigation. Kahler said that's not true.

"We encourage people to call us even if it is an insignificant loss, because it will allow us to direct our patrols and get a good handle on where these crimes are occurring," she said.

Most of the recent incidents of thefts from vehicles have been concentrated in and around the Constant Friendship neighborhoods off Route 24 and Tollgate Road in Abingdon. That's where the Sheriff's Office put up the electronic signs at each end of the community to remind residents to lock their vehicles and take all valuables with them.

"We saw those trends [in thefts]. It's just to create awareness as a reminder as residents are going and coming to and from work and home," Kahler said.

That's an area of the county where there are a lot of houses, the cars are in close proximity to each other, Kahler said.

"It's almost as if the environmental design makes it appealing," she said. "Any neighborhood grouped like that could be a potential target."

They're close to the highway with an easy in and out, the houses and cars are close together and it's densely populated, Kahler said.

"It doesn't mean it can happen somewhere else," she cautioned.

Thieves are taking mostly loose change, sunglasses, "small things that can easily be sold versus cell phones that can be tracked," Kahler said.

"They take anything they can get rid of quickly or get cash for quickly," she said.

Thomas Hollenback

In the case of Hollenback, 21, who has addresses in the 100 block of Walden Road in Abingdon and the 400 block of Cypress Court in Bel Air, he was charged Dec. 13 with theft $1,000 to $10,000 and theft scheme $1,000 to $10,000 for allegedly stealing from Target.

Hollenback, who Kahler said "is definitely a skilled shoplifter," has been known to local retail stores as an alleged shoplifter. Multiple summons have been issued charging him with various counts of theft, she said.

Each time he's been served, he's been released from the Harford County Detention Center on his own recognizance.

In his latest arrest, Hollenback was stopped by deputies as he walked out of the store with the alleged stolen merchandise in his possession. He was arrested on-site and taken to the detention center, where he was held without bail.

Once there, deputies searched Hollenback and found heroin in his possession. He was charged the next day with narcotics possession with intent to distribute and two counts of drug possession other than marijuana, according to online court records.

He was also served summons charging him with theft less than $1,000 in connection with another incident the same day.

Other cases pending against Hollenback include theft scheme $1,000 to $10,000 and two counts each of theft $1,000 to $10,000 and trespassing in connection with a Dec. 12 incident; and two counts of theft $1,000 and trespassing and theft scheme $1,000 to $10,000 in connection with a Nov. 29 incident, according to online court records.

Other charges pending against Hollenback that have not yet been served include two counts each of theft less than $1,000 and trespassing and theft scheme less than $1,000 in connection with an Oct. 31 incident; theft less than $1,000 from an Oct. 26 incident; theft scheme $1,000 to $10,000 from a Nov. 20 incident and theft less than $1,000 from a Nov. 2 incident, according to online court records.

Hollenback remains at the detention center, still being held without bail in the Target case.

The epidemic continues

The rise in thefts from stores, homes and vehicles has been an unwelcome, though not unexpected, consequence of the heroin and opioid abuse epidemic across Harford County that is in its third year and expected to move into a fourth year when the new year starts Sunday.