Proposed Bel Air assisted living facility gets endorsement from neighbors

A proposal to convert a historic house north of Bel Air to an assisted living facility, which would serve up to 14 residents, is expected to be ruled on by a Harford County zoning examiner later this month, following a hearing last week that produced no major opposition from the site's neighbors.

The home at 304 Vale Road, known as Heritage Hill, is under contract to be sold to a White Hall couple, who plan to live there and operate the senior care facility.

The current owner, Diana Harloe, says she wants to downsize and hopes the proposed use will preserve the dwelling and its meticulously landscaped grounds encompassing about 3.4 acres.

The plan for the assisted living facility was endorsed by two neighbors during a zoning hearing Wednesday evening, although one of those neighbors is concerned there would not be enough people working on site to handle the proposed number of residents.

"How can you manage 14 elderly people with two people helping?" Germaine Vadas, who lives behind the property, said during the public questions portion of the hearing in the Harford County Council chambers in Bel Air. Zoning Hearing Examiner Robert Kahoe presided.

Joyce Apperson and her husband, David, are seeking a special exception from the county so they can operate a personal care boarding home in the seven-bedroom house. The special zoning review is required by county law.

The Appersons will live in the house, which was built in the 1860s, and operate the assisted living facility with support from employees. Two people would work a 12-hour shift, two shifts per day, seven days a week, Joyce Apperson said during the hearing.

Apperson answered questions from her attorney, John Gessner, of Bel Air, about how she plans to operate the facility.

"We would be staying there overnight, so if there is any need for care overnight we would be assisting in that," she said, referring to herself and her husband.

Apperson noted, in response to Vadas' concern, that the state requires one caregiver for every eight patients in an assisted living facility.

Vadas expressed other concerns about whether pervious or impervious paving would be used for the four additional parking spaces that the Appersons will have built and if the existing well and septic systems would be adequate for the facility's needs.

Kahoe noted applicants such as the Appersons must go through "a whole host of steps" before their projects can proceed.

"This is almost the first step," he said of the special exception. If that is approved, they will also have to go through the standard county development review process, including another public hearing.

Kahoe said he hopes to have his decision around Christmas.

County planning officials do not object to the Appersons' proposal, which involves no changes to the exterior of the property other than paving for four new parking spaces – there would be nine total, including five existing spaces in front of the five-car garage adjacent to the house.

"The department finds that the applicants can meet or exceed all of the standards in the code," Anthony McClune, chief of current planning for the Department of Planning & Zoning, testified.

McClune noted the Appersons must meet all county and state regulations before they open the assisted living facility, which could include driveway improvements, water and septic improvements, the type of paving used for parking spaces and stormwater management facilities, if county or state officials require them.

He said traffic along Vale Road would not be affected, noting a lack of visitors to other facilities for seniors.

"In general, the volume of traffic is very limited, very small, unfortunately," McClune said. "One would anticipate there would be more visitation than there is, but there really isn't."

Joyce Apperson, a registered nurse, does not operate a personal care boarding home now, but she is president and owner of Caring Connection Inc., of Bel Air. Her company provides in-home care to the elderly or helps connect families of seniors to care services.

She said her company has about 25 clients. She previously helped an associate open an assisted living facility in Bel Air.

Caring Connection would remain in business, but Apperson said her focus would be the assisted living center.

"I've been waiting for this for so many years to have my own, and I wanted one that was large enough and it would be a perfect spot in the community," she said of Heritage Hill.

The Appersons' facility would serve people in their 70s and 80s, who need help with activities such as eating, dressing, bathing and grooming. The residents would not drive, and they cannot have a vehicle on site. Doctors and therapists would visit when the residents need treatment, which could be every three months or six months, depending on the person's needs.

Apperson said the house will not be open to patients with mental issues such as Alzheimer's or dementia because "they need more care, more supervision" than can be provided.

She expects clients would live in the home for two to three years and then move to a skilled nursing facility, such as a nursing home, or they would die.

Gessner asked if anyone living at the home could "possibly pose a danger to anybody in the neighborhood." Apperson said they would not.

"They're elderly residents, and they just need someone to care for them," she said.

Vadas endorsed the project, despite her concern about the patient-to-caregiver ratio.

"I might need one of these places some day, and I think this is a really nice location," she testified. "I hope they do well."

Neighbor Carol Washburn, who lives across Vale Road, also supports the project.

"I think we don't have enough facilities like this in the area, and we have no concerns," she said.

Harloe, the current owner, and her late husband, William, purchased the property in 1986. She operates the eight local Burger King franchises that her husband ran before he died in 2012.

"I'm looking to downsize," Diana Harloe said after the hearing. "I've been there for 30 years, and I'm ready for a much smaller space."

She and her husband raised three children in the Vale Road house.

"I'd much rather see it sold and used as [assisted living] than be knocked down for another development we don't need in the county," Harloe said.