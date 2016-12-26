Northeastern Harford house fire displaces residents, brings out 40 firefighters Christmas Day

A Christmas Day fire displaced four residents of a northeastern Harford County home, according to the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Association and the Norrisville Volunteer Fire Company.

An estimated 40 firefighters from Harford and neighboring York County, Pa., were involved in fighting the fire, which was reported shortly 3 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Heaps Road in the Pylesville ZIP Code and not far from the Norrisville fire station, the Fire and EMS Association reported on its Facebook page.

According to the Norrisville Volunteer Fire Company, two of its units were on the scene within five minutes of being dispatch for the working fire in the manufactured dwelling.

West Heaps Road fire Courtesy Norrisville Volunteer Fire Co. / Provided photo Firefighters work to control a fire on Christmas Day in a house off West Heaps Road in northeastern Harford County. Firefighters work to control a fire on Christmas Day in a house off West Heaps Road in northeastern Harford County. (Courtesy Norrisville Volunteer Fire Co. / Provided photo)

They were joined by units and firefighters from volunteer fire companies in Fawn Grove, Whiteford, Delta-Cardiff, Jarrettsville and Darlington. Members of the Hereford Volunteer Fire Company in Baltimore County filled in at the Norrisville station

The fire was placed under control shortly after 4 p.m. and less than an hour after it was reported; however, units remained on the scene until 6 p.m. conducting overhaul, the fire company reported. An estimated 4,500 gallons of water were used to control the fire, Norrisville VFC Chief Brandon Watkins reported Monday.

No injuries were reported among the four adults who escaped the dwelling safely, or the fire and EMS personnel who responded.

The residents are being aided by Harford County disaster assistance, according to the fire company, which is also planning a fundraiser at the firehouse, Watkins said.

Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe page to aid those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday.

Watkins said a malfunctioning kerosene heater is the suspected cause; however, the Office of the State Fire Marshal has not released its preliminary findings.