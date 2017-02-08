Havre de Grace water and sewer fund gains revenue but still struggles with debt obligations

Water and sewer revenue is increasing, more building permits are being issued, and if that momentum continues, the City of Havre de Grace's water and sewer fund could start showing a profit in the coming years, according to city leaders.

"We are very close to actually being on the plus side of things," Mayor Bill Martin said following the annual presentation on the financial state of the enterprise fund, also known as Fund 9, by the Water/Sewer Commission. "Time, patience and perseverance, and we'll solve this problem."

That profitability has not happened yet, as the fund is still struggling to earn enough revenue to meet its annual debt obligations to repay $27 million the city borrowed to upgrade its aging wastewater treatment plant.

Fund 9 also had to borrow from the city's general fund to be balanced by the end of the prior fiscal year, according to Mike Ferry, a citizen member who presented the Water/Sewer Commission's report for fiscal 2016 to the mayor and City Council Monday evening.

The fund finished the year in the black on the operating side, with a surplus of $1.5 million, $101,307 above the projected surplus in the budget, Ferry noted.

The drag is coming on the capital side. The fund earned more than $1.15 million in capital cost recovery fees paid by developers to connect new structures to the system, but that amount was only about half the revenue needed to cover a $2.22 million debt service payment for fiscal 2016.

The fund had to cover $2.64 million worth of expenses for debt service and capital improvements last year. The capital improvements, including water delivery infrastructure and pump replacements at the water treatment plant, cost $422,060, which was $200,460 higher than the amount budgeted for capital expenses, according to Ferry.

As a result, the water and sewer fund had a $2.28 million net loss at the end of the year.

"The contributing factor that caused the negative balance was, once again, primarily shortfalls in the revenues for CCRF [capital cost recovery fees] versus the budget," Ferry said, reading from his report.

Ferry did note a greater influx of revenue through more capital cost recovery fees being paid compared to prior years, a quarterly $25 debt service surcharge paid by current water and sewer customers and a $2.4 million bond bill approved by city voters last May that will fund long-needed upgrades to the municipal water treatment plant. The debt service fee was initiated by Martin shortly after he became mayor in 2015.

City leaders have also raised water and sewer rates in recent years – a 10 percent increase was implemented as part of the budget for this fiscal year.

Ferry said the commission recommends keeping the debt service fee in place through fiscal 2018.

"Although there is much more work to be done, and Fund 9 is far from being solvent, there is evidence that those strategic initiatives identified in FY16 are resulting in positive gains thus far in FY17," Ferry said. "CCRF projections are on par with the budget, usage is on the increase, reduction in unoccupied housing inventory seems to be improving, investments in marketing and advertising continue; city-wide improvements continue and solid economic development efforts to attract new businesses are evident."

In a separate report, Planning Director Ben Martorana said there has been increased home building activity in the city. His department recorded 43 new housing starts in 2015 and 63 housing starts in 2016, a 46 percent increase.

He noted 11 permits for new housing have been issued so far in 2017.

"I don't know if that's a trend, but it certainly is nice to see," Martorana said.

Ferry praised the Mayor and City Council's willingness to tackle the long-standing water and sewer issues and get away from what he called the "run to failure" mentality of the past.

When asked by Councilwoman Monica Worrell to elaborate, Ferry cited a prior "lack of a plan on addressing ongoing systemic routine maintenance – things that should have been paid attention to were not paid attention to."

"The run to failure mentality, I can tell you, is gone," Council President Steve Gamatoria, who is also chairman of the Water/Sewer Commission, said.