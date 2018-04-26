Aberdeen seeks new arrangement for water purchases, meets with Havre de Grace leaders

The City of Aberdeen purchases 650,000 gallons of water per day from Harford County, about 250,000 gallons more than needed to serve municipal customers, so city leaders are seeking ways to modify the situation, including purchasing from other sources.

Aberdeen’s mayor, city council members and administrative leaders met Monday with Havre de Grace Mayor William T. Martin, his chief of staff and the city’s directors of administration, public works and finance to discuss a possible purchase of water from the City of Havre de Grace.

The closed meeting was held in the Aberdeen City Council chambers following the end of the regular open council meeting, after the mayor and council voted unanimously to go into closed session.

Leaders from both cities said they had not made any decisions by the end of the meeting, which lasted about 45 minutes.

Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady said both jurisdictions are “still working on a path forward.”

Aberdeen leaders “wanted to know if we could be a potential supplier of water — we confirmed that we would,” Martin said Wednesday.

He said Havre de Grace made an offer to Aberdeen, although he declined to discuss the details publicly. He said Aberdeen must get out of its agreement with the county before it can move ahead with buying water from Havre de Grace.

The City of Havre de Grace is producing about half a million gallons more than its customers’ daily needs, thanks to recent upgrades to the water treatment plant funded by a $2.4 million bond measure approved by city voters in 2016.

Martin said the plant, which draws water from the Susquehanna River, is producing about 3 million gallons daily, while Havre de Grace customers use an average of 2.4 million gallons daily. The plant has a capacity to produce about 5 million gpd, according to Martin.

It was Martin who proposed floating the bond issue to upgrade the water plant, with a stated goal of potentially selling water to customers outside the city. Although he didn’t mention Aberdeen by name at the time, the latter’s water supply has long been considered problematic.

In addition to buying treated water from Harford County, Aberdeen draws water from a wellfield near Route 755 (Short Lane) and has access to water from Deer Creek through an agreement to provide water to the Aberdeen Area of Aberdeen Proving Ground.

About 800,000 gallons daily is pumped to the Army post from the Chapel Hill treatment plant sourced from Deer Creek, according to the APG Aberdeen Area Water Quality Report for 2016, published by the city last July; however, the Army has a long-term goal of phasing out that source, considered unreliable in times of extended drought. The Army has discussed with the city the prospect for bringing back into service a wellfield and treatment facility on the post.

Up to 200,000 gallons of the water the city purchases from Harford County is a “secondary source” for APG, according to the same report from last summer.

If both cities reach a purchase agreement, they would share the cost of building a new water line, rather than using existing county lines along Route 40, Havre de Grace’s Martin said.

“We would be very happy to supply water down Route 40 to our sister city,” Martin said. “We’re just waiting to hear from the county.”

McGrady provided more details in an interview Wednesday about Aberdeen’s situation, saying the city’s agreement to purchase water from Harford County dates to the early 1990s.

The most recent amendment to that agreement, which was approved in 2008, requires the city to purchase 650,000 gallons per day from the county. The city allocated $1.04 million for water purchases in its fiscal 2018 budget, the largest expense in the water fund, according to budget documents.

McGrady said Aberdeen pays an “effective rate” of $4.69 per 1,000 gallons of county water, which includes the rate charged by the county and additional fees.

A decade ago, the city had been annexing adjacent communities, and city and county leaders also anticipated significant growth from the then-ongoing base realignment, or BRAC, process.

The workforce at Aberdeen Proving Ground, which has about 20,000 civilian employees and soldiers, did grow during the 2005-2011 BRAC process, but much of the anticipated growth in area surrounding Aberdeen, as envisioned by city leaders, did not materialize.

There are, however, a number of areas north of I-95 and beyond Ripken Stadium that the city has either annexed previously or has considered annexing with the expectation they will be developed, and McGrady has previously identified those areas as the next frontier for his city’s growth.

“We’re hopeful that it can be amended again to make it more amendable to the City of Aberdeen,” McGrady said of the water purchase agreement with the county.

He said city leaders have had discussions with county government leaders, and the city is considering options such as amending the agreement so Aberdeen can purchase fewer gallons per day, obtaining a better rate for the city