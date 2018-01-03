Havre de Grace searching for source of water leak

Havre de Grace had been searching Tuesday night for more than 24 hours for the source of a water main break that was leaking at a rate of about 50,000 gallons an hour, the public works director said.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, city public works staff noticed a considerable drop in the water level of the Graceview water tank, Public Works Director Tim Whittie said after Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. Typically around 30 feet, the level was down to 25 feet, he said.

“That’s a noticeable drop within the time frame it occurred,” Whittie said.

By 9 p.m. Tuesday, the leak still hadn’t been found, and public works staff was asking for anyone in the city whose water is discolored to call Havre de Grace City Hall.

“Let us know where you live. That may help us solve this mystery,” Whittie said during the City Council meeting Tuesday.

He said public works staff has been checking and turning valves, streams and storm drains to find the source of the leak.

“We’re searching the city looking for the break,” he said.

DPW staff had trouble getting the tank filled back to its average amount, but a valve adjustment appeared to work. The water level dropped again Tuesday, Whittie said.

The water level in the tank had stabilized, he said, but the water level hadn’t gotten back up to 30 feet.

A few residents have complained about water pressure, but not about discoloration, he said.

Whittie estimated about 50,000 gallons an hour was being leaked.

“If you can imagine that much water being leaked and we still can’t find it,” Mayor Bill Martin said.

There has been no evidence of a water leak anywhere, Whittie said.

“The ground is frozen so it’s not popping up through,” he said.

His staff is checking streams where the water lines cross to see if there’s an increased flow from those points, they’re looking in the woods for sources of water and listening in storm drains to see if they hear water flowing.

“They’re running around all night long,” Whittie said.

Martin said he was waiting for someone to “say they’ve seen a pick-up hockey game on the street somewhere.”

This leak could be just the beginning of water line problems caused by the recent spate of below freezing temperatures.

“I remember you telling me it isn’t the freeze, it’s the thaw” that causes problems, Martin said to Whittie.