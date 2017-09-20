Elderly Havre de Grace man falls victim to theft scam, police say

Havre de Grace Police are urging residents not to let people they don’t know into their homes after a man who was the victim of an apparent utility repair scam found items missing from his home Tuesday afternoon.

A man, who lives in the 100 block of Francis Street, told officers around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday that two people had just been inside his home and he was unsure if anything was taken, Havre de Grace Police said in a post on their Facebook page.

Officers spoke with the victim, who said a man, either a black or dark-skinned Hispanic, knocked on his front door. The man was wearing a baseball hat and an orange safety vest and said his company was doing emergency work and they needed to remove the fence to the rear of the his home. The victim then walked with the man into the backyard, where he could no longer see his house, according to police.

The man with the orange vest was talking to another person on a two-way radio, possibly in Spanish, then walked away from the victim leaving him in the rear yard. The stranger never returned, according to police.

A witness told police he saw a black or charcoal colored pickup truck backing into the elderly man’s driveway, but could not provide a make, model, year or registration. A second suspect exited the pickup once the victim had been escorted out of sight of his residence, according to police. The vehicle left the area a short time later.

The elderly man said cash and other items were missing from inside his home, according to police. It’s believed the other suspect entered the residence while the victim was taken to the backyard by the man in the orange vest.

The victim also told police that earlier in the week his driveway was resurfaced by an unknown company and they might have been “scouting” his home, according to police.

Employees of the company were going door to door in the neighborhood asking other residents if they needed repairs done to their driveways, police said.

Anyone seeing suspicious acting people or a vehicle matching the above description, is asked to contact the Havre de Grace Police Department at 410-939-2121, ext. 1160.

“We also recommend not exiting your residence with subjects that you are not familiar with,” police said in the news release. “If anyone experiences similar suspicious circumstances please do not hesitate to contact the police dispatch to have officers investigate.”

“And don’t let people into your home you’re not familiar with,” Havre de Grace Police Cpl. Dan Petz said. “We want to see if anyone else has been taken advantage of and warn residents of people out there doing that.”