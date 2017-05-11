Havre de Grace water and sewer debt service fee proposed for one more year

Havre de Grace residents will see a slight decrease in their real property tax rates next year, their water and sewer rates will remain the same and they will continue pay a $25 quarterly water and sewer surcharge for at least the next year.

The real property tax rate is slated to go down by a fraction of a cent, from 0.5697 cents per $100 of valuation to 0.565 cents per $100.

The personal property tax rate will remain at $1.705 per $100.

The water and sewer surcharge, which the city calls a "debt service fee," was instituted shortly after Mayor Bill Martin took office in the spring of 2015 to get a handle on the annual hemorrhaging of money from the city's water and sewer fund, or Fund 9.

It is scheduled to expire June 30, but Martin put the fee in his proposed budget for the 2018 fiscal year, which begins July 1, based on recommendations from the City Council and the volunteer Water and Sewer Commission.

"That debt service fee has really given the water and sewer fund the breathing space it needed," Martin said last week, the day after he was re-elected mayor for a second term.

The $25 fee will be applied to customers who use less than 50,000 gallons of water per quarter, and it increases for customers who use more than 50,000, such as $30 for those who use between 50,000 and 75,999 gallons and $40 for users of 76,000 to 99,999 gallons, according to the ordinance setting the rates and fees for fiscal 2018.

That fee structure does not change from what is being charged now.

"It's my full intention to take it off as soon as I can," Martin said.

The mayor noted revenue raised from the fee, which is earmarked for debt service only, has helped reduce the amount of money that must be transferred from the general fund each year to eliminate the Fund 9 deficit between revenue and expenses.

Fund 9 has been hampered by sluggish growth in the city's housing market and the $27 million in debt the city took on to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant.

The fiscal 2017 budget included a transfer of more than $1 million to balance Fund 9, and Martin expects that transfer to be less than $500,000 next year.

He said the water and sewer commission and the city council recommended keeping the debt service fee in place as Havre de Grace officials prepare to sell more water to neighboring jurisdictions. He noted construction of new housing has started to pick up, too.

"We've come a long way with it, and there's no sense of messing things up now," Martin said.

Water and sewer rates for customers in the city remain the same at $5.85 per 1,000 gallons of water and $8.75 per 1,000 gallons of sewer, according to the ordinance.

The City Council must still approve the budget, including tax and utility rates, before the next fiscal year begins.