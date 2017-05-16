Havre de Grace mayor, three council members sworn in to new terms

Havre de Grace Mayor Bill Martin and three members of the City Council were sworn in to new two-year terms at a City Hall ceremony Monday evening.

For the mayor, beginning his second term after being re-elected in the May 2 city election, Monday's ceremony and ensuing council meeting were considerably lower key than two years ago, when Martin started right off by announcing a water and sewer user surcharge in an effort to trim a mounting deficit in those operations.

There were no such pronouncements this time.

Jason Robertson took his seat as the newest member of the City Council after being sworn in for his first term.

During his first report from the dais, Robertson thanked the many people who supported him during this year's campaign, most importantly, the voters of Havre de Grace.

"I promise I won't let you down, and I'm going to do my best to do my best," he said.

Robertson was elected May 2, along with incumbent council members David Martin and Monica Worrell, who were re-elected to their second two-year terms.

The mayor and three council members were sworn in by Harford County Circuit Court Judge Paul Ishak, a Havre de Grace native, who served as city attorney until his appointment to the bench late last year.

Each elected official had his or her family members with them as Ishak swore them in, their hands on their personal Bibles.

Robertson then occupied Worrell's former seat on the dais, as she moved over one seat to her left into the seat vacated by former Councilman Randy Craig, who did not seek re-election after 10 years on the council.

Incumbent members offered Robertson their support as he gets acclimated to his new position.

"Welcome on board," Worrell told him. "You're sitting in a good seat; it's served me well."

She also thanked the voters for their support.

"I look forward to the ability to serve you again for the next two years," she said.

Councilman Martin offered his "congratulations to all those who ran; congratulations to all who were elected."

Mayor Martin welcomed the new and returning council members, and he praised David Martin, who is no releation to the mayor, and Worrell for their integrity and hard work to serve the city's residents.

He praised Robertson for his hard work in campaigning, after Robertson made an unsuccessful run for council in 2016.

"I believe the citizens made a good choice to put you on this dais," Martin said.

Martin thanked the council for its support of his administration's efforts to move Havre de Grace forward - he has said previously that he wants to make it a "21st-Century City" that draws more tourists and new homebuyers.

The former six-member council, including Craig, was generally behind Martin, who called them "about the best council I have ever worked with."

"Everyone on this dais is here because they love Havre de Grace," he said.

The mayor stressed the next 10 years will be critical for Havre de Grace with several new projects that are expected to change the character of the city, including the refurbished downtown Opera House slated to open in June, a new nearly $100 million school that will replace the aging Havre de Grace Middle School and Havre de Grace High School by the end of this decade and a replacement for Amtrak's Susquehanna River Rail Bridge, a project that is not expected to be complete for at least another 10 years and could cost more than $1 billion.

"It's all coming into the city, and everything that we do is going to make a marked difference in how it's received [by the public], " he said.

Martin thanked his opponent, former Mayor Wayne Dougherty, for running a clean and positive campaign, and said he looks forward to working with the former mayor in whatever capacity he wants to serve the city.

The council also voted 5-0 to make Councilman David Glenn the new city council president. Glenn, who abstained from voting, takes over from Councilman Steve Gamatoria, who has been president for the past two years.

"It just makes the job a lot easier when everybody's on the same page, even through we don't agree on the topic at hand," Gamatoria said, thanking his colleagues for their support.

He also thanked city staff and department heads for their support of him and other council members.

"It makes the job appear to be seamless when a lot of times it's not," Gamatoria said.

Gamatoria, Glenn and Michael Hitchings are the council's holdover members.

Glenn congratulated the council members on their wins, noting Robertson will "bring a fresh perspective to this dais."

He congratulated Martin on his mayoral victory and said the election results validate the direction in which Martin and the council have taken the city for the past two years.

"I look forward to nothing but the best, and the best is yet to come," Glenn said.