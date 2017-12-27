Havre de Grace Council recognizes students of the month

Havre de Grace Mayor William T. Martin always likes the City Council meetings where the Students of the Month are honored, but the most recent group was just a little more special — the mayor’s daughter, Molly, was one of the students recognized.

“We are very, very proud of you,” Martin told his daughter as she stood at the front of the Havre de Grace City Council chambers Dec. 18.

Molly comes from a family in education. Martin and his wife, Taryn, are both teachers.

Both have known Havre de Grace Middle School Principal James Johnson for years.

“You are a good kid. You’re fun, easygoing, everything I wish I could make everybody else be,” Johnson told Molly, a seventh-grader.

Her teachers said Molly is a “vocabulary all star,” a “great writer” and a “student who thinks like a historian.”

She is involved in Destination Imagination and the Drama Club and is a medical center helper.

“We are a very busy family and in the midst of all that, Molly finds a way to get everything done to the best of her ability,” Taryn Martin said.

Molly said she would like to go into the legal profession. .

“I know you can do it. I know you’re very bright and I know you work to do what you need to do,” the mayor told his daughter. “Thank you for being a good daughter, for doing well in school and for looking out for [your brother] Will.”

Courtesy Adam Rybczynski / Baltimore Sun Havre de Grace Elementary School fifth-grader Mackenzie Bakke, front center, is honored as Student of the Month at the Dec. 18 city council meeting. Havre de Grace Elementary School fifth-grader Mackenzie Bakke, front center, is honored as Student of the Month at the Dec. 18 city council meeting. (Courtesy Adam Rybczynski / Baltimore Sun)

Havre de Grace Elementary

Mackenzie Bakke makes it exciting for her fifth-grade teacher, Thomas Dennison, to come to school at Havre de Grace Elementary each day.

“She gives you a smile every day,” Dennison said. “I don’t mind leaving my own daughters to come and work with you.”

Mackenzie works hard. When something is difficult, she’ll push through, and when someone else is struggling, she’ll help them out, he said.

“I’m very proud to be your teacher,” he said.

Older sister Dakota, a one-time Student of the Month, admires her little sister.

“She always wants to work harder, she always wants to do something more — that’s why I’m so proud of her,” Dakota said of Mackenzie.

Martin told Mackenzie she embodies what Havre de Grace Elementary is all about.

“Your tireless work ethic is a reflection of your family,” he said.

Mackenzie, who told Martin she wants to “wait and see what happens” before deciding what she wants to do in her life, is a member of the Red House Club, the orchestra (she plays cello and steel drums) and enjoys science and math, which she said “gets her brain moving.”

Courtesy Adam Rybczynski / Baltimore Sun Meadowvale Elementary School's Edie Benner, front center, is honored Dec. 18 by the Havre de Grace City Council as a Student of the Month. She is standing with Assistant Principal Shelby Houseman, Principal Mark Warfield, her family and Mayor Bill Martin, right. Meadowvale Elementary School's Edie Benner, front center, is honored Dec. 18 by the Havre de Grace City Council as a Student of the Month. She is standing with Assistant Principal Shelby Houseman, Principal Mark Warfield, her family and Mayor Bill Martin, right. (Courtesy Adam Rybczynski / Baltimore Sun)

Meadowvale Elementary

Last year was Edie Benner’s first year at Meadowvale Elementary, and already she’s made a name for herself.

“From the moment she set foot in the school, she was part of the Meadowvale family,” said Assistant Principal Shelby Houseman. “She’s prepared, she a model student, a student other students look up to.”

Edie balances straight As at school with 10 hours a week of gymnastics.

Edie likes writing and reading, is in the Bird Watch Club and Meadowvale Singers and helps with the morning announcements.

She told Martin she wants to be a dentist. “The world needs good dentists,” the mayor replied.

“You are a great familiy to have in our city,” Martin told Edie and her family. “Thank you for all you do.”

Courtesy Adam Rybczynski / Baltimore Sun Ninth-grader Margaret Kilmon, second from right, is honored Dec. 18 by the Havre de Grace City Council as Student of the Month at Havre de Grace High School. She is standing with, from left, Assistant Principal Brad Spence, her parents Dawn and Scott, and Mayor Bill Martin. Ninth-grader Margaret Kilmon, second from right, is honored Dec. 18 by the Havre de Grace City Council as Student of the Month at Havre de Grace High School. She is standing with, from left, Assistant Principal Brad Spence, her parents Dawn and Scott, and Mayor Bill Martin. (Courtesy Adam Rybczynski / Baltimore Sun)

Havre de Grace High

Margaret Kilmon is the epitome of the Warrior family, Havre de Grace High School Assistant Principal Brad Spence said.

The ninth-grader, who goes by Maggie, “jumped right into everything” at the school. She is in the Student Government Association, is involved in music and athletics and takes the hardest courseload for a freshman, getting straight As.

“She excels at everything she does,” her mom, Dawn, said.

Part of a military family, Maggie is the first of her three older siblings to go all the way through Havre de Grace schools, from Meadowvale elementary to high school.

“We retired here. We chose to retire here for the small-town environment,” her dad, Scott, said. “She’s very involved and we’re extremely proud of her.”

Maggie takes AP government and politics, honors Algebra II, honors English and honors biology — on her first report card from HHS she had a 4.65 grade point average.

She tried out for soccer and made the JV team, but instead chose to play volleyball, “to try something new,” she said.

In the bio-med program at Havre de Grace, Maggie said she’s like to go to college and medical school to become a trauma surgeon.