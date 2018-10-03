Havre de Grace honors four students of the month

Havre de Grace Mayor William T. Martin waited all summer for Monday night’s city council meeting, where he and his colleagues could honor four students of the month from local schools.

All four — Adrianna Saenphimmachak, a fifth-grader at Havre de Grace Elementary, Yeam Zakari, a fifth-grader at Meadowvale Elementary, Lacey Swart, an eighth-grader at Havre de Grace Middle and Emily Curry, a 10th-grader at Havre de Grace High — were honored for their exemplary work and for being a role model for their classmates, Martin told each of them.

Martin, a teacher at Aberdeen Middle School, spends about 15 minutes with each student, listening to glowing comments about them from their principals and other school officials, their parents and siblings. Before he presents each student a proclamation, he has a casual chat with them, asking about their favorite subjects, what they like about school and what they do away from school, as well as if they have an idea of a career they’d like to pursue.

Students are recognized at the first meeting of the month during the school year.

Yeam Zakari, a fifth-grader at Meadowvale Elementary, is honored Monday by the Havre de Grace City Council as a student of the month. (Erika Butler/The Aegis / Baltimore Sun)

Lacey Swart, an eighth-grader at Havre de Grace Middle School, is honored Monday by the Havre de Grace City Council as a student of the month. (Erika Butler/The Aegis / Baltimore Sun)

Emily Curry, a sophomore at Havre de Grace High School, is honored Monday by the Havre de Grace City Council as a student of the month. (Erika Butler/The Aegis / Baltimore Sun)

