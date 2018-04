Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Jacob Berg, 11, of Perryville, a 3-time participant, has his head shaved by Brittney Funk of Color Images Salon, which has provided hairstylist for 5 years, during the St. Baldrick's event at Bill Bateman's in Havre de Grace on Saturday, March 31. (Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group)