Havre de Grace voters to decide Tuesday on Water Street land deal

Two days after Christmas, Havre de Grace voters will be asked to approve or reject the purchase of properties along Water Street for future use as parkland.

Polls will be open for a special election from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall in the 700 block of Pennington Avenue.

The question is whether voters will give their permission for the city to spend $1.1 million – paid at a rate of $55,000 annually for the next 20 years – to buy four parcels on Water Street totaling about 3.25385 acres.

The Harford County government owns the property as part of a 2014 deal put together in the waning months of the tenure of former Harford County Executive David R. Craig.

As part of that deal, Havre de Grace has already invested $400,000 in the property. The special election will determine whether city government is authorized to spend another $1.1 million to bring the total for the land deal to $1.5 million.

For property tax purposes, the land is assessed at $1,612,567 million, according to a question and answer document about the special election posted on the city's website. (Because it is government owned, the land is not taxable; however, assessments are still made on it and all government owned real estate.)

Mayor Bill Martin reminded Havre de Grace residents at Monday night's City Council meeting, as he has done repeatedly on the run-up to the special election, that the date of the election was set to accommodate a request from the county government to have an answer on the purchase by the end of the year.

The county owns the property and has declared it as surplus, along with the former Aberdeen High School property on Route 40 and a parcel in Joppa originally planned for use as a controversial trash transfer station.

If the city doesn't buy the property, the county would likely put it up for sale to the highest bidder. The special election is necessary because the Havre de Grace city charter requires that voters approve all city property acquisitions and sales, as well as any borrowing by the local government.

The mayor said he has heard people have said the date of the election – between Christmas and New Year's – was done because the city wants to jam the proposal down the throats of the citizens and figures the best time for a vote to accomplish that is between the holidays.

The reason the special election was set for Tuesday "is because the county asked that we give them an answer by the end of the year," the mayor said Monday night. "I just wanted to get that out there."

The parcels at issue are two waterfront lots adjoining the north side of Jean Roberts Park on the north side of the Amtrak rail lines and two lots adjoining the north side of Price's Seafood.

One of the lots next to Price's is 21,250 square feet while the other lot is 12,750 square feet for a total of .85 acres. An acre is 40,000 square feet.

One of the two waterfront lots is 57,960 square feet and the other is 38,194 square feet for a total of 2.40385 acres on the waterfront.

The following are the questions and answers the city government posted on its web site, and the mayor encouraged citizens to read, about the election:

Q: Will my taxes go up if the Ballot Question passes?

Approval of the question will place the full faith and credit of the City behind paying the annual $55,000 payment amount for the next 20 years. The City currently receives approximately $8 million annually in property taxes. The City fully anticipates being able to make the annual payment without having to increase property taxes.

Q: What is the plan for the Water Street Property if the Ballot question passes?

The City is committed to preserving its Chesapeake Bay shoreline for public use. While final details and design is still in-progress, the intent is to preserve the land as parkland, with recreational access to the water as well as playground and gathering amenities. Please note, with the impending Amtrak bridge project, there is a possibility that this land may be used and leased for several years towards the completion of that project.

Q: What happens to the Water Street property if the Ballot question does not pass?

The land currently is owned by the County, who has determined that the property is excess and intends to sell the property. The City has been given effectively an exclusive right of first refusal. In the event the citizens determine it is not in their best interest to exercise that right, the County will likely place the property for sale to the public at large.

Q: Is there a concern for soil contamination?

On 2005 to 2006, Geo-Technologies Associates performed a Phase I and Phase II study. The study found the sites were, in fact contaminated with diesel/heating oil, gasoline and pesticides. Due to the collapse of the housing market in 2006, no remediation plan was developed for the properties. At this time, no definitive cost to remediate the site can be developed until a Concept Plan of the proposed use of the Site has been submitted to MDE for Review and approval. It is at this time that MDE will define the remediation measures. If the proposed use is simply to install walkways to connect the Greenway Trail, applying a geo-tech fabric similar to landfills and capping the site may be sufficient.

Q: How will the City pay for the Water Street property if the Ballot question passes?

As with all debt incurred by the City, debt service will be included in the annual budget presented by the Mayor and approved by the City Council. As noted previously, the City fully anticipates being able to include the $55,000 annual payment to its annual budget without having to increase taxes or fees.

Q: What is the current value of the land?

The assessed value for the parcels under consideration is approximately $1,612,567.

Q: What are the expected operational and capital costs should the land be purchased by the City?

Based on the current planned use as parkland, annual operating cost should not exceed $25,000.

Q: How much property does the City currently own in the City compared to the total City area?

The City owns approximately 130 acres of land. This equates to 2 percent of the 6,825 acres within City limits. By area, City-owned property is assessed at $24,900,000, or roughly, 1.7 percent of the $1,431,200,000 total assessed value of all properties within the City.