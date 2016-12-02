HdG clearing way for special election Dec. 27

Havre de Grace is moving closer to a special election Tuesday, Dec. 27, that will seek permission from voters for the city to buy properties along Water Street for use as parkland.

Public hearings are scheduled for Monday's Havre de Grace City Council meeting on measures that will clear the way for the voters to decide the issue.

Voting will be three weeks later in the Havre de Grace City Council chambers at 711 Pennington Ave. between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Absentee ballots will also be available.

Signs detailing the question, complete with maps showing the parcels up for purchase, have been posted at the site and at city hall.

The properties the city wants to buy have been in public discussion for some time and the city has already committed $400,000 as part of an earlier plan for the city and county governments to share the costs.

According to the ballot question, voters are being asked: "The Mayor and City Council of Havre de Grace propose to purchase the real property known as 627 Water Street and a portion of 649 Water Street in Havre de Grace, Maryland, which is comprised of four lots along Water Street and the Susquehanna River (parcels 460, 461, 472 and 470 as shown on tax map 601)."

The total cost to the city is $1.5 million, with the $400,000 already paid deducted from that, leaving the city to come up with another $1.1 million. The assessed value of the parcels is $1,612,567.

The county is getting rid of the property and plans to sell it interest-free to Havre de Grace with 20 annual payments of $55,000 each, if the voters approve.

The Harford County government wants an answer by year's end, hence the need for a special election during what is traditionally a very slow week between the holidays for governments.

The ballot question also asks: "The Mayor and City Council intend to transform the property into a City waterfront park. Do you agree to the City's purchase of this property and approve the indebtedness on these terms?"

The Water Street properties, along with a parcel in Joppa intended to be used as a trash transfer station, were purchased by then-Harford County Executive David R. Craig in the waning months of his administration. Those parcels, and the old Aberdeen High School building on Route 40, are being sold by Harford County Executive Barry Glassman's administration as surplus since the county executive has decided the county doesn't have a use for the properties, or a desire to keep them.