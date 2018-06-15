Harford school bus crashes in Havre de Grace, one student taken to hospital

A Harford County Public Schools bus was involved in a single vehicle accident in Havre de Grace Friday as it transported students home on the final day of the school year, according to fire and school officials.

Harford County school officials said one student on the bus was taken to a hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

The other two students on the bus went home with parents, and there were no other students on the vehicle, according to Jillian Lader, a schools spokeswoman. She said she believed the bus driver was not seriously injured and did not require hospitalization.

A photograph from the scene tweeted by the Susquehanna Hose Company of Havre de Grace around 4:30 p.m. showed the bus off the roadway along Bulle Rock Parkway and through a fence. The tweet asked commuters to “avoid Bulle Rock Parkway between MD Route 155 and Chapel Road.”

The fire company was alerted at 4:02 p.m. and found the bus on the side of the road upon arrival, according to Steve Allers, Susquehanna Hose Co. assistant chief.

Those on board were evaluated by the Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps personnel, and one person was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, Allers said.

The bus was traveling north along Bulle Rock Parkway toward Route 155, when the accident occurred about 300 yards north of a commercial building that is just before the Bulle Rock residential area, according to Cpl. Dan Petz, spokesperson for the Havre de Grace Police Department.

The bus went off the road and crashed into a fence, Petz said. Why it went off the road is still under investigation, he said.

The bus is owned by the school system, and was taking students home from the John Archer School in Bel Air, said Lader. John Archer serves children with disabilities, according to the school’s website.

Friday was the final day of the school year for all 37,800 students in the Harford County system.

