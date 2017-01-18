Havre de Grace council gives voters the power to approve salary increases for elected officials

Havre de Grace became the first and, so far, only jurisdiction in Harford County, with the adoption of two charter resolutions Tuesday, to give voters a say in whether or not their elected officials get raises.

Resolution 279 puts any changes in the mayor's salary on the ballot during a "regular city election," giving Havre de Grace voters the opportunity to approve those changes. Resolution 280 does the same thing for City Council members. The changes would take effect the next fiscal year.

"It would go to the ballot and the citizens could either vote it up or vote it down," Council President Steve Gamatoria, who introduced the resolution, said. "After all, the citizens are the ones paying the salary."

The council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt both resolutions, which amend the city charter. They will take effect in 45 days.

"I commend [the] council, because they gave up power and put it in the hands of the citizens," Mayor Bill Martin said.

Havre de Grace council members are each paid $5,200 per year, and the mayor makes $7,800 a year, according to Martin. The city's Wage and Benefit Commission recently recommended changing the salaries, which have not been updated for about 20 years.

Under current city policy, any increase or decrease in elected officials' salaries goes into the annual budget and is adopted when the council votes on the full budget ordinance. The municipalities of Bel Air and Aberdeen, as well as Harford County, follow the same process.

That process has raised the public's ire, though, as residents object to elected officials voting for their own raises.

Harford County Council members voted last November, despite opposition from the public and Councilman Mike Perrone to give a raise to those who will be sitting on the council in 2019.

County Council members are paid $36,750 a year, and their base salaries will go up to $43,500 effective July 1, 2019. The council president makes $40,310, which will increase to $47,000. The seven-member council is up for election in 2018.

The Aberdeen mayor and City Council voted in 2014 to give raises to the next mayor and council, who were elected in November of 2015. That measure also prompted public opposition.

Aberdeen officials voted to increase the mayoral salary from $10,000 to $15,000 and council salaries from $7,500 to $10,000 a year.

Bel Air town commissioners make $4,800 a year, and the commission chair, or mayor, makes $6,000 a year. Town Administrator Michael Krantz noted those salaries have not been updated in a number of years.

Martin noted salary increases for the Havre de Grace mayor and council have been up for a council vote several times in the past 20 years, but with each half of the six-member council up for election every year, those measures have failed.

The mayor noted salary increases or decreases for elected officials have not been proposed yet this year – the charter amendments simply change the approval process.

"The only thing that the council voted on tonight was the process," Martin said.

Martin, who has served on the City Council and was elected mayor in 2015, will be up for re-election in May. The council seats held by Councilman Randy Craig, Councilman David Martin and Councilwoman Monica Worrell will be contested this year, too.

Councilman David Glenn said he had heard "horror stories" from fellow elected officials during last year's Maryland Municipal League conference about backlash in their communities when they voted on raises for themselves.

"Not one of us ran for the money," Glenn said. "We wanted to give back to the town that we're so proud to call home."

Worrell said she gets "very hesitant" when asked to consider changes to the city charter "because the charter is something that should withstand time."

"When you look at a charter change that gives more rights to the voters, then I'm more comfortable with the change," she said.

Resident Joe Kochenderfer, a former councilman, praised the council making their salaries the subject of a voter referendum, as it dovetails with his support of automatic voter registration, through which all eligible voters are registered, rather than each person registering of his or her own volition.

Kochenderfer noted a dramatic increase in the pool of registered voters could make it much easier for people who want to put an issue up for a referendum and must get petition signatures from registered voters.

He said during the public comment portion of the meeting that he supports the charter resolutions to automatically put the salary issue to a referendum "without having to meet some percentage of an inflated voter registration."