Two men charged with robbing neighbor in Havre de Grace

Two Havre de Grace men allegedly robbed a neighbor whom they had been drinking with periodically over the previous week, according to court records.

The men said they'd be collecting money from the victim, and other Hispanics in the Havre de Grace area, every week, according to their charging documents.

Julio Rojas-Perez, 31, and Raymundo Nava, 27, both of the 100 block of North Washington Street, are charged with armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, use of a handgun in a felony, concealing a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment and theft less than $100 in connection with the incident Sunday.

Both are being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

The victim told Havre de Grace Police, through an interpreter, he had been drinking in his apartment Sunday and went into the hall to smoke a cigarette. A neighbor, Rojas-Perez, invited him in to his apartment to have a drink. Inside, the victim saw Nava with a handgun he later put in a closet, charging documents state.

According to charging documents, the victim said he began to feel uncomfortable and tried to leave, but Rojas-Perez stopped in front of him and allegedly said "you belong to us," according to court records, and told him he couldn't leave without paying him $150.

Nava allegedly did the same thing and said "if you don't pay $50 I'll kill you;" the victim gave him $50, according to the charging documents, which state the victim left and that Rojas-Perez and Nava told him not to call police.

The victim did and Rojas-Perez and Nava were arrested and taken to the detention center.