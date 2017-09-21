Drivers limited to right turns coming into Havre de Grace on Ontario Street

Beginning Oct. 9, drivers coming down Angel Hill on Ontario Street toward Route 40 into Havre de Grace will only be able to make a right turn onto Ohio Street, city officials announced Monday.

Signs have already been installed at the intersection, where cars often back up at the stop sign on Ontario waiting to turn left to Route 155 or go straight across to Route 40, Director of Public Works Tim Whittie told members of the Havre de Grace City Council at their meeting Monday night.

It’s one of several construction projects in the city that could tie up traffic in coming weeks and months, the DPW director said.

Between 2012 and 2016, there have been 20 accidents at the intersection of Ohio and Ontario streets, Whittie said Tuesday.

Thirteen have involved drivers coming down Ontario Street – which becomes Chapel Road farther west – trying to cross Ohio or turn left onto it, he said.

“There’s a blind spot, people pull out and they get hit by cars coming in the other direction,” Whittie said.

Another six accidents involved drivers crossing Ohio to get up the hill to Chapel Road, he said.

Drivers will no longer be able to cross Ohio Street at Ontario to continue on to Route 40, nor will they be able to turn left, Whittie said. Drivers coming up Ontario from Route 40 will still be able to cross Ohio, unless traffic patterns change and that needs to be re-addressed, he said.

The Maryland State Highway Administration will be making striping changes at the intersection to help with traffic stacking and once they’re done, the new traffic pattern will go into effect, Whittie said.

Work on lanes

The city will be redoing about five blocks of Lodge Lane with tar and chip rather than mill down the road and repave it, Whittie told the council.

By using tar and chip, the city is hoping to save some money that will allow it to redo more of its lanes, basically alleyways.

“We can get more out of tar and chip,” Mayor Bill Martin said. “Many of them haven’t been done since the ‘80s. I can think of a lot of lanes in Havre de Grace that are pretty bad, so we’re going to start getting lanes in the city taken care of.”

Gas line replacement

BGE continues to replace its gas lines throughout the city, Whittie said, and the city continues to work with the company when the time comes to repave the roads the utility company has dug up.

BGE was set to begin the third phase, the last one before winter, of the line replacements this week, Whittie said, working on Revolution Street toward Route 40. Work is expected to take about a month.

When it’s time to repave the portion of the road where the pipe was dug up, the city is working with BGE to determine what parts of the road should be repaved, Whittie said.

Most of the time only half of the road was disturbed and needs paving, but BGE and the city are looking at the entire road to see if it needs to be repaved. If it does, the city is paying BGE, which has its contractor pave the entire section of the road, which saves the city a significant amount of money, Whittie said.

“They have been really gracious about helping us out, they have been very good to work with,” Whittie said of BGE.

Sewer repairs

Public works crews will also be digging up and replacing a sewer pipe near Congress Avenue and Adams Street, Whittie said.

DPW staff had a camera into the pipe last Friday to see the extent of the blockage, but they couldn’t see anything, so the pipe will have to be excavated and replaced.