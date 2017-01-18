Lights go out briefly in Havre de Grace Tuesday night

A power outage hit Havre de Grace Tuesday night, disrupting a City Council meeting and plunging a significant portion of the city briefly into darkness.

About 3,700 customers lost power because of an "equipment issue," according to BGE spokesperson Richard Yost, but all customers were restored within 15 minutes.

The outage happened around 7:45 p.m. The Havre de Grace City Council was in the midst of its regular meeting when the council chamber suddenly went dark.

The lights went back on after a few minutes after emergency generators kicked in, but they flickered on and off, forcing Mayor Bill Martin to call a recess.

Susquehanna Hose Company Chief Scott Hurst, who was at the meeting as part of an Independence Day Commission's presentation, reported there had been an incident at a nearby transformer.

The transformer is at Old Bay Lane and Post Road on the west side of Havre de Grace.

Susquehanna Hose Co. firefighter olympics SHCO holds event for 10th year on warm, sunny day. (Randy McRoberts / BSMG) SHCO holds event for 10th year on warm, sunny day. (Randy McRoberts / BSMG) See more videos

Martin called the meeting back to order around 8:20 p.m. Fire company members brought in additional lights and power sources so the meeting could continue and Harford Cable Network could record video and sound.

Martin later thanked the volunteer firefighters for their "valiant" efforts.