Havre de Grace Police to go on the roof for Special Olympics

Havre de Grace Police are raising money for two important causes – breast cancer research and the Maryland Special Olympics.

Police are selling pink versions of the Havre de Grace Police emblem patch for $5 each. Proceeds benefit cancer research that gets more attention beginning Oct. 1 with the start of Breast Cancer Research Month.

The last Saturday before October is another fundraiser when Havre de Grace Police take over the roof of the Dunkin’ Donuts on Route 40 near its intersection with Lewis Lane. Havre de Grace Police will be hosting Cops on the Roof Top from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Teresa Walter, the Havre de Grace police chief, said during a recent Havre de Grace City Council meeting that there’s no direct cost to help make a difference.

“We just ask that if you’re so inclined, that you make a donation to the Special Olympics,” she said.

The Subway eatery across the parking lot from the Dunkin’ Donuts is also participating by donating 10 percent of its proceeds that day to the Havre de Grace Police cause.

