Week-long celebration of refurbished Havre de Grace Opera House begins Sunday

Two years after construction began, the Havre de Grace Opera House has re-opened with a week of festivities that end Sunday.

"We are honored to have the City of Havre de Grace sponsor the first week of events at the Cultural Center at the Opera house, offering tickets for all events for only $5," William Price, chair of the Arts Collective Board of Directors, said. "It is the community citizens who came together to make this happen, and we want to thank you for your dedication."

The Arts Collective is a non-profit group responsible for managing the city-owned facility and booking acts at the Opera House.

The Opera House has been a cultural and community centerpiece in Havre de Grace since 1871. From the early days, it filled a need for entertainment, dances, children's activities and social engagements. The new Opera House will once again serve children's theatre, music, touring companies, local performances, film and even business conferences.

Weekend events include:

Hot Club Baltimore, today, 8 p.m., Experience inspired musical arrangements of the legendary French Manouche guitarist Django Reinhardt, French songs and vintage jazz. Hot Club Baltimore has performed at The Kennedy Center, Charm City Django Jazz Festival, Django by the Sea, Django-a-gogo, The Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival, Napa Valley Jazz Society and Festival Django Reinhardt in France.

Sicilian Tenors, presented by the Havre de Grace Arts Commission, Saturday, Aug. 12, 7 p.m. The Sicilian Tenors will take you on a romantic journey from Hollywood to Broadway to Italy with operatic tenor voices singing a wide variety of marvelous songs that America loves. A concert for all ages and musical tastes. Featuring Aaron Caruso, Elio Scaccio, and Sam Vitale. (Tickets to this event are $40 and include a wine reception.)

Colin Sorgi, Sunday, Aug. 13, 3 p.m. Concertmaster of the National Philharmonic in residence at the Strathmore Music Center. He is also the director of the National Philharmonic Chamber Players and appears regularly as a guest concertmaster, principal violist and in various recital/chamber music settings.

The Havre de Grace Arts Collective is a newly formed 501(c)(3) organization created to address the cultural and economic needs of Havre de Grace and the surrounding region, including oversight of the Cultural Center at the Opera House, Arts and Entertainment District and the Arts by the Bay Gallery. For more information, visit www.HdGArtsCollective.org and www.OHHdG.org.