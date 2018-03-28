Havre de Grace Police Department hires two new captains

Two new captains started working earlier this month at the Havre de Grace Police Department to replace two long-time captains.

The new patrol captain is Jon Krass, 48, who served for 28 years with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and retired in February as the commander for the Police Services Bureau, Special Operations Division.

The new administrative captain is Joe Alton, 46, who served with the Maryland Transportation Authority Police Department for 26 years and retired in February as the operations commander of the Logistics Division.

Both captains, who started in Havre de Grace March 5, earn $84,376.47 per year, according to the city government.

During his tenure with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Krass served as the Police Services Bureau, Southern Precinct Commander, supervising approximately 80 law enforcement and civilian personnel. His duties and responsibilities included identifying crime trends and then employing the proper crime-fighting strategies to address the problems. Krass oversaw both overtime and operations budgets for the Southern Precinct. He also conducted administrative reviews of various incidents such as the use of force, pursuits, citizens’ complaints and community concerns.

Krass replaces Capt. Wayne Young, who retired in February with more than 26 years with Havre de Grace Police Department, according to Cpl. Dan Petz, spokesman for Havre de Grace Police Department.

As administration captain, Alton will manage several support units, including information technology for law enforcement unit, fleet services, property/evidence unit, quartermaster, electronic enforcement unit, the agency-wide computer aided dispatch and records management systems.

Prior to his assignment with the Logistics Division, Alton served as the operations commander of the Special Operations Division. His duties included tactical incident management of the MdTAPD Special Response Team (SRT), Criminal Investigation Unit, Marine Unit, Collision Reconstruction Unit, K9 and Criminal Interdiction. Alton was also the detachment commander of both the Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and the Port of Baltimore Detachment.

In both positions, Alton had direct oversight and management of a specified police detachment and the personnel assigned to those stations. Associated responsibilities included the preparation and management of multi-million dollar budgets, equipment allocation and procurement, crime data management and appropriate resource distribution.

Alton is replacing Capt. Roy Mitchell, who has been with Havre de Grace Police Department for 10 years following his retirement from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. Mitchell is retiring from Havre de Grace at the end of April and is training Alton, Petz said.

Both new captains come to Havre de Grace with a wealth of knowledge and experience and live with their families in the Havre de Grace/Aberdeen area, according to Petz.

When the department sought to hire its new captains, no officer from within the department was qualified to compete for the rank, Petz said.