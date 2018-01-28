Havre de Grace Police seek public's help in finding missing 1-year-old girl

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 1-year-old girl, believed to be kidnapped by her mother’s boyfriend, Havre de Grace Police said.

Addileah Hawley is reported to be in the custody of John Hawley, for whom a warrant has been issued for kidnapping, Havre de Grace Police said in a news release.

Hawley and Addileah were last seen Sunday in the 1100 block of Revolution Street in Havre de Grace. Addileah was wearing a blue coat, blue pajamas with cupcake print and pink socks.

The two should be traveling a white 2008 Nissan Maxima four-door with Maryland license plates: 4BZ4731. The vehicle has black wheels and damage to the right front bumper.

Hawley may frequent the Dundalk area of Baltimore County or West Virginia.

For additional information, contact the office of media relations 410-939-2121.