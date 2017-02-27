Havre de Grace is ready to celebrate Mardi Gras in style with annual parade Tuesday

The stage is seat for Fat Tuesday festivities in Havre de Grace.

The city's Historic Preservation Commission will be hosting the 10th Annual Family-Friendly Mardi Gras Parade through the downtown area beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The parade route begins along Bourbon Street and ends at the American Legion. Along the route, spectators will receive beads and other throws in true Mardi Gras style.

"There will be more than 7,000 throws including over 5,000 authentic Mardi Gras beads," Havre de Grace tourism manager Lauri Orzewicz said.

The Mardi Gras Parade is inspired by Havre de Grace's tradition of French influence that includes the naming of the city, which is attributed to the Frenchman and American Revolutionary War general Marquis de Lafayette.

"The City of Havre de Grace has long embraced French heritage and culture," Mayor William T. Martin explained in a recent promotional video.

Parking along St. John Street, Washington Street and parts of Bourbon Street will be prohibited after 3 p.m. the day of the parade. Those streets will also be closed to vehicular traffic prior to and during the event.

The parade typically lasts about an hour.

Parade participants include HHS Jazz Band; The Hogs and Heroes Foundation Chapter MD 2; Volkswagen 1975; HdG Drama Guild; Vintage Cafe; Backfin Blues Creole De Graw; La Cle Dor Guesthouse/ Havre de Grace Historic Preservation Commission; Society of ltalian-American Businessmen; Havre de Grace Rec Cheerleading; Visitor's Center; Mayor & City Council; Mitch Mitchell & the Lantern Queen; CAT Club; Kona Ice; Tidewater Grille Inc; HdG Rec basketball; Harford County Democratic Central Committee; Opera House Foundation; MacGregor's Restaurant &Catering; Silks Restaurant; Advanced Eye Care; and Smash Hits.

The rain date for Tuesday's parade is Friday, March 3.