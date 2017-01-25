Arrest made in October Havre de Grace liquor store robbery

One of two men charged in four robberies of liquor stores in Harford County at the end of 2016 is now facing similar charges in another robbery that occurred in Havre de Grace, police said.

Ian Earl Phillips, 44, of the 3000 block of Oakford Avenue in Baltimore, was charged by Havre de Grace Police Jan. 17 in connection with the armed robbery Oct. 25 of One Stop Liquors, in the 900 block of Pulaski Highway, according to police Capt. Wayne Young.

He is charged with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, theft $1,000 to $10,000, use of a handgun in a violent crime and having a handgun on his person. He is being held without bail in that case, as well as four others, at Harford County Detention Center.

Cornell Moore, 56, of the 3900 bock of Gwynn Oak Avenue in Gwynn Oak, was charged with Phillips in the other four robberies, but Young said he is not a suspect in the Havre de Grace case.

"There is no indication the second suspect was present during our robbery," he said.

Phillips and Moore are charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, robbery, assault and theft in connection with three robberies in Aberdeen city limits: Aberdeen Liquors, 124 S. Philadelphia Blvd, on Oct. 16; Northside Liquors 210 N. Philadelphia Blvd. on Nov. 11; and Short Stop Beverage Barn, 600 S. Philadelphia Blvd., on Nov. 15.

They are also charged with robbing Good Time Liquors, in the 700 block of Pulaski Highway in Joppa, on Dec. 13.